🔴Truth & Reconciliation Day, Poilievre on anti-Christian hate, No new immigration | Rebel Roundup

Today, we're looking at statements from leaders like Prime Minister Mark Carney and Premier Danielle Smith about Truth and Reconciliation Day, the official holiday created by Justin Trudeau to honour Indigenous Canadians. Trudeau, of course, was then infamously caught surfing in B.C. on the first Truth and Reconciliation Day in 2021.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Christians were the number one target of hate in the country following another church burning.

And finally, a new poll has found most Canadians are opposed to any new immigration to the country, as the Carney Liberals continue welcoming new arrivals at a high pace despite pledging steep cuts.

