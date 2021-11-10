RECAP: Highlights of hypocrisy at the UN climate conference in Glasgow

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference comes to its finale, this monologue provides a recap of the highlights and what happened during this conference.

From the viral video of the petrol generator powering a “Let's Do Net Zero” sign, to Extinction Rebellion with their strange theatrics, to going head-to-head with a climate change activist who wouldn't answer the simple question “shouldn't these elites collectively practice what they preach?”

With Rebel News being banned from attending the conference itself, we still brought you reports from outside of the entrance, pointing out the hypocrisies, with the help of yourself the viewer.

You can head on over to RebelUN.com to see all of the reports, and please donate to help us cover costs of the trip. We want to continually share with you the other side of the story and we can only do that with your help.