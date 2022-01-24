RECAP: Truckers' freedom convoy to Ottawa is underway

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

A coalition of Canadian truckers is now en route to Ottawa as their convoy travels cross-country to protest a federal vaccine mandate in the nation's capital.

Three separate convoys of truckers will be travelling along routes starting from British Columbia in the west, Newfoundland in the east, and Windsor, Ontario in the south, all departing at separate times so as to arrive jointly in Ottawa on January 29.

The nationwide movement is being launched in protest of a federal vaccine mandate that came into effect January 15, requiring all commercial truck drivers crossing into Canada to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The federal vaccine mandate for truckers has already caused significant supply chain chaos, with delays and shortages affecting many regions across the country. The mandate could result in a loss of 12,000 to 16,000 cross-border commercial drivers, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

The first leg of the truckers' convoy began its journey from Canada's west coast Saturday morning, joined continually by more trucks and supporters as the convoy makes its way east toward the capital.

Those from the Vancouver area departed on their journey to Ottawa early Saturday morning.

Dozens of Truckers left Delta B.C. early this morning to join the Canadian wide convoy to parliament. They plan to stay there until ALL COVID-19 mandates are lifted.

Trudeau has gone and done it now! Pissing off our Truckers, means more men just joined the fight to defend our Country from the Trojan horses within it 🇨🇦.

Trudeau has gone and done it now! Pissing off our Truckers, means more men just joined the fight to defend our Country from the Trojan horses within it 🇨🇦.

By late Saturday afternoon, the convoy had reached Edmonton where hundreds of supporters gathered in solidarity with the movement.

This was the scene at 4:30, hundreds waiting for the anti-mandate truck convoy scheduled for 5:30 to meet with Edmonton area truckers to head to Calgary then to Ottawa. Crowd has tripled since then.



To support our coverage, please go to https://t.co/LicA9OoCaH pic.twitter.com/MnnLkvKd4m — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 24, 2022

A mom and her kids are giving these out to the truckers. No. You're crying. pic.twitter.com/IuzUQ81lw6 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 24, 2022

My husband works in oilfield trucking. My father-in-law was in oil field trucking and he started his career long-haul trucking between Canada and the United States.



This is near my heart.



Follow our coverage at https://t.co/Jw91GdRwYp pic.twitter.com/Y9Vqwx1dd2 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) January 24, 2022

Lots of crowd support for the #TruckersForFreedom in Acheson, Alberta on route to Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/MQcgDhxgLl — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦 (@realmonsanto) January 24, 2022

The convoy arrived in Calgary late Saturday night, where thousands showed up to offer their welcome and support.

UPDATE: Pastor Artur and the people of Calgary are preparing a warm welcome for the #TruckersForFreedom convoy.



The convoy against vaccine mandates will continue towards Ottawa tomorrow morning.



Please go to https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h to fund our convoy coverage. pic.twitter.com/9IdeotI2LI — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 24, 2022

Thousands of Calgarians continue to gather at Flying J truck stop this evening in support of the nationwide convoy. The convoy is expected to arrive in the next hour or two.

Please go to https://t.co/Apz9xO8v9h to support our convoy coverage. #TruckersForFreedom @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/fHGtrLQ3Vk — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 24, 2022

Footage from the #TruckersForFreedom convoy reaching Calgary, Alberta earlier today on the way to Ottawa.

Rebel News' Mocha Bezirgan is now travelling alongside the convoy as it moves onward from Calgary to Ottawa, and will be providing on-the-ground coverage as the truckers continue their journey.

.@BezirganMocha talks to @EzraLevant on the Freedom Convoy going across Canada and Rebel News' plans to cover the event.



FULL REPORT: https://t.co/WnwxXMUIXD pic.twitter.com/g9QxGd7cMA — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 24, 2022

Alexa Lavoie will also be heading to Ottawa this weekend for the anticipated arrival of the convoy, to help report on the protest and provide coverage of events in the capital as they unfold.

We will cover the rally convoy of trucks drivers, on the road towards Ottawa.



Please consider to donate generously to help us covering it!



Go to https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr and donate 🙏 @RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Gwd0nvs5A8 — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 23, 2022

You can see all of our freedom-convoy coverage at ConvoyReports.com.