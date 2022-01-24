Rebel News Banner Ad - RFK Jr. Event - TDF

RECAP: Truckers' freedom convoy to Ottawa is underway

The first leg of the convoy began its journey from Canada's west coast Saturday morning, joined continually by more trucks and supporters as the convoy makes its way east toward the capital.

RECAP: Truckers' freedom convoy to Ottawa is underway
Remove Ads

A coalition of Canadian truckers is now en route to Ottawa as their convoy travels cross-country to protest a federal vaccine mandate in the nation's capital.

Three separate convoys of truckers will be travelling along routes starting from British Columbia in the west, Newfoundland in the east, and Windsor, Ontario in the south, all departing at separate times so as to arrive jointly in Ottawa on January 29.

The nationwide movement is being launched in protest of a federal vaccine mandate that came into effect January 15, requiring all commercial truck drivers crossing into Canada to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The federal vaccine mandate for truckers has already caused significant supply chain chaos, with delays and shortages affecting many regions across the country. The mandate could result in a loss of 12,000 to 16,000 cross-border commercial drivers, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

The first leg of the truckers' convoy began its journey from Canada's west coast Saturday morning, joined continually by more trucks and supporters as the convoy makes its way east toward the capital.

Those from the Vancouver area departed on their journey to Ottawa early Saturday morning.

By late Saturday afternoon, the convoy had reached Edmonton where hundreds of supporters gathered in solidarity with the movement.

The convoy arrived in Calgary late Saturday night, where thousands showed up to offer their welcome and support.

Rebel News' Mocha Bezirgan is now travelling alongside the convoy as it moves onward from Calgary to Ottawa, and will be providing on-the-ground coverage as the truckers continue their journey.

Alexa Lavoie will also be heading to Ottawa this weekend for the anticipated arrival of the convoy, to help report on the protest and provide coverage of events in the capital as they unfold.

You can see all of our freedom-convoy coverage, and donate to help support our journalism, at ConvoyReports.com.

Canada news Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.