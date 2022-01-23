Truckers freedom convoy is driving through Canada to protest the vaccine mandate

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talks to Mocha Bezirgan on the plans to cover the truckers' freedom convoy driving through Canada.

Despite the risk of supply chain disruptions, the federal government has implemented a vaccine mandate for cross-border truck drivers, and they are fighting back.

They plan on going from B.C. all the way to Ottawa and Rebel News plans to be on the ground covering this event.

