Registered Canadian charity now helping Fight The Fines — charity receipts available!

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! 12 Donors

Goal: 1000 Donors Donate

GREAT NEWS! A registered Canadian charity called The Democracy Fund is now helping the Fight The Fines project.

You can now get an official charitable receipt for a donation and use it to reduce your Canadian taxes. So a $100 donation only costs you about $75, because you get the charity credit. A $1,000 donation gives you about $400 back at tax time.

Think of it this way: would you rather pay taxes to Justin Trudeau — or direct some of that money instead to help fight for freedom?

If you prefer, you can still donate directly to Rebel News. To do so, click here.

Every single day we’re hearing stories of law-abiding citizens — families, really — who are being ticketed and fined by overzealous police and bylaw officers for simply doing what the prime minister is doing. We're not talking about the rambunctious house parties that fly in the face of social distancing and make a mockery of us all. No — we're talking about people who are being fined for going out for a walk. And we’re sick and tired of this double standard. So, we're going to fight back in court.

We are crowdfunding lawyers for Canadians who want to fight their outrageous tickets. We're not going to PAY the fines. We are FIGHTING the fines.

We started this project back in April, we already have taken hundreds of cases, but we're not stopping because we want to defend every single Canadian who gets a lockdown ticket (or at least the first 1,000).

We even won many of our cases and had many tickets dismissed!

We are going to fight for Canadians civil rights. To see all of our coverage, go to FightTheFines.com.

If you've been fined during the pandemic for no good reason, please click here to contact us in confidence. You may be eligible for free legal defence — where we will help fight your ticket! That means that we'll hire a lawyer, and we’ll pay all of your fees! And if you haven’t personally been affected but want to help out, please chip in what you can to help us fight these cases.

This is it. This is the fight back.

If you don’t have a fine yourself but want to help, please click on the donate button on this page. We need to raise $200,000.

We believe that there are some reasonable limits that the public accepts to fight this pandemic. But whether it’s overzealous inspectors, police who just don’t understand the new rules, bureaucrats trying to scare the public, or politicians enjoying their “emergency” powers a little too much, there are so many unreasonable fines out there, someone has to defend our civil liberties.

If you believe someone has to fight back against these cases, then please help us out by making a donation.

Let’s keep Canada free. We don’t need to live under martial law. You don't quarantine the healthy. You don’t punish people for having Christmas dinner with family. You don’t ruin thousands of small businesses.