Research hospital continues its kidnapping of ten-year-old girl

By Jeremy Loffredo PETITION: Save Evelyn Young Evelyn Young was medically kidnapped by Children's Mercy, a prestigious research hospital in Kansas City, after her loving parents demanded a second opinion — she must be released immediately. 1,744 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Children’s Mercy (CMH), a Kansas City children’s research hospital, has kidnapped 10-year-old Evelyn Young because her parents were not satisfied with the hospital’s care and protocols.

Children’s Mercy turned Evelyn’s custody over to the State of Missouri after her parents became concerned and upset with CMH doctors who gave Evelyn a serious brain injury and temporarily blinded her by using dubious pharmaceutical drugs.

“It’s terrifying to know they have this kind of power over every family,” Evelyn Young’s mother Jessica told Rebel News. This is a giant overreach by this supposedly prestigious research institution that has taken dozens of children through processes that are concerningly secretive.

There actually is a way you can help — Rebel has hired a great lawyer, Kris Shilt, who’s right outside of Kansas City and is determined to return Evelyn back to her parents. Our website to help facilitate the funding of Evelyn’s legal battle is SaveEvelyn.comYou can also sign our petition which Rebel News aims to deliver to the hospital's board of directors.

The reason they took Evelyn might be more political than medical. Her father explained to Rebel News that most of the court papers CMH is using to kidnap Evelyn, reference the fact that she’s unvaccinated and homeschooled more than it references her current medical condition.

“We took her here seeking professional medical help, I don’t understand what the giant importance of her education status is,” Evelyn’s dad, Justin Young said to Rebel News. This is clearly discrimination against the family's values.

According to first-hand accounts gathered by Rebel News reporter Jeremy Loffredo while in Kansas City, CMH has done this so many times before. Tiffany Adams’ 8-year-old son Jaxon was stolen from her after she asked CMH doctors to use fewer prescription drugs on her son.

“I just wanted them to use less drugs…I just wanted him to be a normal 8-year-old,” explained Tiffany. When they took him, they effectively tortured him by restraining him to the bed and allowing him to defecate in his pants.

The hospital is so politically connected in local and regional politics that they were able to lobby a Kansas City judge to demand that Tiffany stop talking to the media about the CMH kidnapping practices.

“The judge told me if I didn’t stop talking to the media about my son the he’d make an example out of me,” she told Rebel. “In listened because they had my son..my entire life…as leverage.”We don’t want this to happen with Evelyn. We don’t want her to be abused by the hospital and we don’t want her parents to be silenced.

And if we act now, get the lawyer going and head to court we can right this wrong and save Evelyn. You can only help by going to saveevelyn.com — donating and singing the petition.