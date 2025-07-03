Retired RCMP officer details how he was forced out by COVID vax mandate

This week's special Canada Day mailbag edition of The Gunn Show saw a retired RCMP officer write to Sheila, detailing how he was pushed into retirement after a lengthy and mentally draining process spurred by the federal police force's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

On August 13, 2021, viewer Andrew Grainger said he received an email about the “mandatory vaccine policy.” By the end of September, he was receiving inquiries about his vaccine status. A week later, another letter — this time demanding vaccine compliance by the end of the month.

By November, he said he was terminated, escorted out of the RCMP station for non-compliance. The officer was then denied the ability to receive employment insurance.

But in June 2022, the policies shifted, and he was ordered back — despite finding alternate employment — only to be placed on sick leave. A mental health note citing emotional tolls deemed him unfit.

“They made him unfit!” exclaimed Sheila as she read the letter.

Fast-forward to October 2022, and Grainger met his supervisor in Drayton Valley, Alberta, signing discharge papers and ultimately retiring in January 2023.

“They made him quit a good job to come back, only to force him into retirement after they abused him mentally,” Sheila remarked.

“It's horrible,” she said, calling the story a “very important” reminder of COVID-era lunacy.

“What bothers me about the pandemic the most is that the conscientious objectors, the sort of people who are impermeable to pressure, who see something wrong and then refuse to go along with it,” continued Sheila.

“They were forced out of all of our public institutions. They are not the professors anymore; they are not the policemen anymore. They are not in the military; they're not the doctors anymore. And those are the people you want in positions of leadership because they have a strong moral code. Those people are gone, like Andrew here, and it's a disgrace.”