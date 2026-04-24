Rising anti-Israel hate in Montreal

Each year the Israeli diaspora and Jewish communities celebrate the anniversary of the creation of the State of Israel all across the world. Since the massacre of October 7, 2023, a sense of unity has intensified among this community.

In Montreal, the anti-Israel group Mtl4Palestine takes the opportunity to demonstrate their opposition to the existence of Israel by organizing each year a counter-demonstration very close to the celebrations. A massive police presence is necessary to prevent any confrontation.

Guillaume Roy, videographer for Rebel News, went on site to report on these two simultaneous events, although in the past he has never been welcome on the anti-Israel side. From his arrival, he filmed an independent journalist who wanted to approach the Mtl4Palestine group, but only after a few seconds she was blocked and excluded by the police forces, who seemed almost to collaborate with the group to exclude people they do not want near them.

As usual, an aggressive atmosphere with hateful speeches, mocking signs toward Israel, and a lot of anger.

Quelques secondes après son arrivée à la contre-manifestation, la journaliste indépendante @NatashaMontreal s’est fait bloquer le chemin par des agitateurs masqués. La police de Montréal a suivi les instructions des hommes masqués pour exclure Natasha de leur « hate space ». pic.twitter.com/ndns0DHg0W — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) April 23, 2026

Montreal police at the same time asked our videographer to cross to the other side of the street where the pro-Israel group was located. A completely different atmosphere on that side: music, people dancing, and musicians. Guillaume was easily able to interact with several participants of the celebration and conducted interviews with them.

“Unfortunately, it is very difficult to compromise with people who want you dead.”

Another participant said: “They can hate us as much as they want. It’s just going to make us want to celebrate even more.” Another person holding a flag: “I don’t care if they don’t like me. I just wish they would stop killing us.”

When Guillaume finished doing his interviews, he decided to pass quickly in front of the anti-Israel group in order to get a good shot. The Mtl4Palestine group blocked his passage on the sidewalk and the police had to intervene.

If you also believe that agitators who do not have Canadian citizenship, who support terrorism, should be deported, sign our petition at DeportHamas.com.