BREAKING: Rod Phillips RESIGNS! Ford appoints new finance minister to replace disgraced beachgoer

Ontario premier Doug Ford has accepted the resignation of his (former) finance minister Rodney Phillips, after the MPP was caught in a Christmas trip to the beautiful Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy.

Minister Rod Phillips was part of the Progressive Conservative provincial government which imposed a brutal lockdown on Ontario families and businesses.

You can learn more details on the timing of Phillips' Christmas vacation by visiting our FirePhillips.com petition page! Thank you to all who signed and helped us to force Doug Ford to take action.

According to a report on an airport arrivals press conference from the National Post, Phillips wanted to keep his job:

“There’s very important work that still needs to be done, and I’d like to continue to be a part of that. But I do understand, people are angry, they deserve to be angry, I have to earn back their confidence,” Phillips told reporters at the airport.

A report from CP24 notes that the resignation will come with a salary cut:

Phillips will remain in the Progressive Conservative caucus as the MPP for Ajax. His salary will decline from $165,450 to $116,500.

More to come...