This week, Canada begins the rollout of new COVID-19 vaccines, touted as modified RNA injections targeting specific variants. But as headlines buzz—like one from the Toronto Star questioning the efficacy of these boosters—serious doubts and safety concerns persist.

Let’s get real: the effectiveness of these vaccines has always been questionable. The latest updates indicate that these injections aim to address the KP.2 variant, a distant cousin of Omicron. Yet, with emerging variants like XEC on the rise, experts such as McGill University’s Jesse Shapiro admit, “The short answer is, we don’t know how effective vaccines will be against future variants that haven’t been seen before.” This uncertainty raises repeated concerns of health-conscious Canadians regarding the motivations behind these new products.

The authorization of these variant-specific shots seems less about public health and more about managing fear. Health Canada has allowed these vaccines to be marketed under conditions that permit ongoing evaluation of their safety and effectiveness. This practice became the norm in 2021, enabling the expedited release of these novel, still in-clinical-trial products as "safe and effective” through an interim order.

What’s particularly troubling is how the safety of each new injection leans heavily on the data from earlier versions. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s product inserts indicate that safety and efficacy are "inferred" from the original trials. Notably, Pfizer’s trials faced significant scrutiny when whistleblower allegations surfaced, citing data falsification and serious misconduct. Despite this, neither Pfizer nor regulatory agencies conducted thorough investigations into these alarming claims.

Compounding the issues, a review by the Canadian Covid Care Alliance (CCCA) highlighted that Pfizer's six-month trial data indicated the shots did more harm than good. Reports of “breakthrough infections” turned into a narrative suggesting that if you contracted COVID-19 post-vaccination, it was somehow evidence of the vaccine's effectiveness.

When it became too obvious to ignore that these shots were not the ticket to a return to normalcy, as somehow predicted by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on April 9 2020, in swooped federally-funded public health aficionado David Fisman (who stopped hugging his children due to his hysterical fears) to invert reality and falsify data.

As these new vaccines hit the market, their safety and efficacy remain based on data that didn’t meet high standards of evidence the first time around. Alarmingly, the Public Health Agency of Canada recently admitted that recipients of booster shots experienced a higher COVID-19 death rate compared to the unvaccinated; although the agency cautions against misinterpreting this data due to its limitations, the implication is cause for concern.

Moreover, the decision in mid-2022 to stop reporting cases by vaccination status—seen as a tactic to uphold the “safe and effective” narrative—further obscured the public from being fully informed about the vaccine campaign. By classifying those within two weeks of their first dose as “unvaccinated,” the data became inherently skewed and unreliable.

With over 58,000 reported adverse events related to these vaccines, including nearly 12,000 severe cases and 488 reported deaths, the gamble for those suffering from vaccine injuries is steep. The federally funded Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP) has acknowledged only a fraction of claims, leaving many victims in limbo as consultants profit from administering the program.

Amid growing concerns over vaccine safety, contamination issues, and a substantiated distrust of continuous pharmaceutical interventions, it’s evident that only about 3.9% of Canadians are currently adhering to Health Canada’s vaccination recommendations. This speaks volumes about the public’s fatigue with an endless cycle of new vaccines and the need for a more transparent and cautious approach to public health policy.