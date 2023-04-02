Ron DeSantis leads the way in showing conservatives how to fight back using the courts

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is at the forefront of using the legal system to fight back against the radical progressive agenda:

He’s one of 26 Republican governors. They all have similar powers. But he’s the only one using all the tools at his disposal to push his agenda. Every liberal does. Every Democrat does. But Republicans don’t. And it’s amazing to watch the one guy who does.

Florida's Attorney General, Ashley Moody, is pursuing a legal battle against organizations like Antifa and Jane's Revenge, openly calling them "criminal organizations" and pursuing civil charges against them for attacks on pregnancy centres. It's a fascinating approach to watch, not just because, as Ezra noted, "conservatives never fight back in court."

