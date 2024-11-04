You're fired! Rudd's U.S. ambassador role 'untenable' in a Trump White House

Australia’s ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, is facing fresh scrutiny over his history of critical comments about former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shadow Environment Minister Jonathon Duniam has publicly urged the Albanese government to consider replacing Rudd if Trump wins the upcoming U.S. election.

The presidential race in the U.S. has sparked international concerns, with many countries preparing for a potential second Trump term. Among these concerns is Trump’s ongoing pledge to impose steep tariffs on imports, which could pose a serious threat to Australian businesses, particularly in agriculture.

'If he's at all hostile, he will not be there long.'



Nigel Farage asks Donald Trump about the appointment of Kevin Rudd to Ambassador of Australia to the United States.



Rudd’s past remarks labelling Trump “the most destructive president in history” have been brought back into focus, raising questions about his ability to maintain effective diplomatic relations should Trump return to office.

Duniam voiced his concerns, stating that Australia might need an ambassador who could forge a more productive relationship with the former president.

Sky News Australia is reporting that the Albanese Labor govt is “shitting itself” over the prospect of a Trump win.



Leaks show that Albanese appointed ex PM Kevin Rudd as Ambassador to the US is problematic as Rudd has said several disparaging things about Trump.



Trumps…

“I’m not sure how Rudd’s tenure is tenable in this situation,” Duniam commented. “How can he continue as our representative in Washington if Trump is back in power?”

Duniam did not suggest a specific replacement for Rudd but implied that a less critical figure could better serve Australia’s interests under a Trump administration.

“Anyone who hasn’t gone around slagging off the potential president of the US would probably be a better appointment,” he said. “It’s difficult to reconcile how the Labor government could justify keeping Rudd on, given his history with Trump.”

'He's a little bit nasty'.. No way not Kevin Rudd! What ever gave Trump that impression? I think Trump was being much too complimentary! Kevin Rudd is a narcissistic prick! One of the worst PM's we have ever seen!

Rudd has made recent efforts to soften his tone toward Trump and to build connections with prominent Republicans. However, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is also a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, expressed doubt about Rudd’s prospects.

“When people say those things and don’t have a change of heart, it’s hard to see how they could hold a position like that,” she remarked. “I think it would be preferable to have someone who genuinely respects what Donald Trump has done.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has cautioned that Australian Ambassador Kevin Rudd could face a brief tenure if Trump returns to the White House.



MORE: https://t.co/Xvpx3mmVJI

Lara Trump hinted that, if victorious, her father-in-law might favour a new ambassador from Australia to strengthen the US-Australia alliance.

