You're fired! Rudd's U.S. ambassador role 'untenable' in a Trump White House

Calls have grown to replace Australia's ambassador to the U.S., Kevin Rudd, over his critical past remarks about the former president.

  November 04, 2024

Australia’s ambassador to the United States, Kevin Rudd, is facing fresh scrutiny over his history of critical comments about former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shadow Environment Minister Jonathon Duniam has publicly urged the Albanese government to consider replacing Rudd if Trump wins the upcoming U.S. election.

The presidential race in the U.S. has sparked international concerns, with many countries preparing for a potential second Trump term. Among these concerns is Trump’s ongoing pledge to impose steep tariffs on imports, which could pose a serious threat to Australian businesses, particularly in agriculture.

Rudd’s past remarks labelling Trumpthe most destructive president in history have been brought back into focus, raising questions about his ability to maintain effective diplomatic relations should Trump return to office.

Duniam voiced his concerns, stating that Australia might need an ambassador who could forge a more productive relationship with the former president.

I’m not sure how Rudd’s tenure is tenable in this situation, Duniam commented.How can he continue as our representative in Washington if Trump is back in power?”

Duniam did not suggest a specific replacement for Rudd but implied that a less critical figure could better serve Australia’s interests under a Trump administration.

“Anyone who hasn’t gone around slagging off the potential president of the US would probably be a better appointment, he said. It’s difficult to reconcile how the Labor government could justify keeping Rudd on, given his history with Trump.”

Rudd has made recent efforts to soften his tone toward Trump and to build connections with prominent Republicans. However, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, who is also a co-chair of the Republican National Committee, expressed doubt about Rudd’s prospects.

“When people say those things and don’t have a change of heart, it’s hard to see how they could hold a position like that, she remarked. I think it would be preferable to have someone who genuinely respects what Donald Trump has done.”

Lara Trump hinted that, if victorious, her father-in-law might favour a new ambassador from Australia to strengthen the US-Australia alliance.

