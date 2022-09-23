'Climate justice' robs everyone to pay for the elites' crimes

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid spoke to Tom Harris from the International Climate Science Coalition who touched base on the climate change plan happening in Ottawa.

"So what happened, though, in Ottawa, you see, is back in 2019, before the lockdowns, there was a declaration of climate emergency," Harris said. "And the reason they did this, of course, was because during the council negotiations about this so-called declaration, they had massive protests of environmental activists outside."

Harris also explained how there are two plans:

One is called Energy evolution, the other is called the Climate Change Master Plan, and in that, believe it or not, the city of Ottawa is going to put up 710 industrial wind turbines taller than the peace tower. They're going to have 36 square kilometers of solar photovoltaic cells.

