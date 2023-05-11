Saskatchewan joins Alberta in condemning costs of net-zero electricity grid

Facebook/ Scott Moe

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 21,155 signatures

Goal: 25,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected]news.com - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Saskatchewan has joined Alberta in refuting Ottawa's incoming clean electricity standards. They remain under development as Canada continues its fight against climate change.

"We're going to continue to chart Saskatchewan's path," Premier Scott Moe told reporters. "It may not necessarily be Canada's path, and we'll have more details in the coming weeks."

Moe said his province would not reach net zero by 2035 or phase out conventional coal by 2030.

The premier expressed concerns about the cost of closing natural gas electrical plants and shutting down the province's only coal plant, which captures carbon. He said it would spike utility bills for residents.

"If you think about where the city of Saskatoon receives [its] power, January 1, 2035, is a [frigid] morning in Saskatoon because the lights won't come on and the furnace fans won't work," Moe told reporters.

Commons breaks out in laughter as Justin Trudeau responds to Pierre Poilievre's question about the carbon tax by saying "Mr. Trudeau" instead of "Mr. Speaker."pic.twitter.com/bJoZ4oeDfU — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 10, 2023

Though Saskatchewan relies heavily on natural gas and coal for its electrical grid, the province, like Alberta, is prepared to reach net zero by 2050.

Alberta's UCP forewarned voters last week that shifting the province's electricity grid to net-zero emissions would be "costly." UCP candidate Brian Jean claimed the policy would cost billions and decimate the economy.

According to the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) report, transitioning to a net-zero grid would cost between $44 billion and $52 billion over the next decade. However, power generation costs would exceed $92.2 billion during the same period.

"It is the most expensive political promise ever made in Alberta history," Jean told reporters. At a separate press conference, Premier Danielle Smith said electricity bills would jump 40% for Albertans.

"After people got over this most recent winter season, a lot of the NDP decisions are coming home to roost. They phased out coal early to natural gas, and billions in stranded costs were worked into ratepayers' bills," said Smith.

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Ottawa would soon show Canadians its plan to transition to a net-zero economy. Despite outcry from Alberta and Saskatchewan, they have ramped up their efforts to table 'just transition' legislation.



MORE: https://t.co/VeVkJGSTWg pic.twitter.com/sg51AydFUP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 14, 2023

A federal discussion paper on emission standards states that natural gas plants could be considered low-emitters if they capture carbon. Non-emitters include renewables such as solar, wind and nuclear.

Moe did not shy away from using nuclear, natural gas, solar and wind energy in the future to lower the province's overall emissions and meet targets but said the priority now is affordability.

"It's about what's affordable and about what's possible versus some ideological policy that may come from another level of government," he said. "We're going to [green our power grid] in a way that ensures that we have sustainable supply and in a way that continues our plan to net zero by 2050."

Consultations between the federal and provincial governments remain ongoing, with changes to the standards possible.

"If one trait characterizes our federal leadership, it's their governance on ideological dogma rather than established, pragmatic fact," Maverick Party leader Colin Krieger told Rebel News.

According to Alberta's energy grid data, wind and solar power production fell sharply Monday to 29 megawatts (MW) — less than 1% of the province's total energy capacity.https://t.co/nk2MA0D3wP — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 6, 2023

"The Liberals insist on setting unachievable goals, like the net-zero electrical grid and transitioning to all-electric vehicles by the mid-2030s — It's laughable, a joke."

"But we aren't laughing," contends Krieger.

Moe argued Saskatchewan would not subject itself to a self-inflicted energy crisis like Europe last winter. "We're going to be using every tool that we have as a province to ensure that yes, we're reducing emissions, but we're also making sure that we have a sustainable power supply," he said.

Krieger blamed the "large voting blocs" in central and eastern Canada for deciding that Canadians should follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau down this path.

"For instance, switching to electric vehicles would require us to quadruple our current generating capacity. Quadruple," he said. "We couldn't do that even if we used conventional natural gas generating stations, let alone trying to use renewables."

"We have yet to talk about how to transmit this energy. It's a pipe dream."