SAVE OUR CHURCHES: Help us stop the acts of hate against churches in Canada
In less than one month, nearly 50 Christian places of worship have been burned or vandalized in a hateful spree of attacks directed against Christian Canadians.
Equally disturbing is the pitiful response from our leaders, including the provincial and federal governments and the RCMP. When I tried to ask our very own Prime Minister Justin Trudeau why he wasn’t condemning these attacks as acts of hate, he brushed me off to pose for a selfie instead. A selfie!
This has to stop! The persecution of Christians in Canada is happening so frequently, and with so little concern about it, that I question if it’s on the cusp of becoming normalized in Canada.
That’s why, in addition to our boots on the ground reporting, which has taken you on-site to where many of these hateful attacks have taken place, we are also taking action to end this, with your help.
We have started a petition at SaveOurChurches.ca.
By signing this petition and taking five minutes of your time to share it with as many people as you can, our voices will unite together as we demand these attacks against Christian communities be treated as what they are: acts of domestic terrorism and hate.
The petition will call on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair to appropriately condemn these acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship during in the meantime.
No matter your religious background, please stand with us to Save Our Churches by signing here.
