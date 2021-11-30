SCANDAL: Who forced our internet company to DELETE the website 'Kill The Bill'?

By Avi Yemini Kill The Bill - Legal Fund On the eve of Victoria's most crucial vote, there was an unprecedented attack on our democracy, and we need your help to fight back. Please donate what you can. 6 Donors

A secret complaint forced our most important Australian website KillTheBill.com.au off the internet today.

On the eve of one of the most controversial bill votes in living memory, which would grant Victorian Premier Dan Andrews dictator-like powers, our domain name was cancelled.

The domain was established to point to our petition which had recorded the will of more than 110,000 people calling on the Governor of Victoria to block Andrew's outrageous power-grab.

The bill puts Victoria into a permanent state emergency and gives the Andrews' government additional control over the lives of everyday Victorians already suffering under some of the harshest lockdown conditions anywhere in the world.

It leads us to ask an important question, who would benefit from this action? Well, the answer is secret.

Our domain registrar, a company called GoDaddy, has sold us dozens of websites in Australia with no problem. In fact, Rebel News has over 1,000 domain names for our different projects, like FightTheFines.com.au or YeminiReport.com. The unique domain names make it easier for people to find our different stories. It makes it easy for people to remember them.

And plenty of people remembered “Kill The Bill”. Thousands have been chanting those exact words on the steps of parliament in Melbourne.

Rebel News has a great relationship with GoDaddy — because we have so many domain names they call us a “VIP” client. So it must have to be a pretty powerful person who pressured them to cancel our website.

A few days ago, GoDaddy warned us about what they were going to do. They didn’t say who put them up to it. Or why, out of the 1,000+ websites we have, this was the one they were coming to shut down.

But we didn’t take any chances. When we heard their plans, we hired Australia’s top media lawyer — a Melburnian named Justin Quill — to send a careful letter explaining in detail why we had every right to use that domain name, and showing that whoever was putting GoDaddy up to this was wrong.

Read that letter for yourself below — you'll be impressed.