Scotiabank client booted from bank after complaining about rainbow-themed app

On last Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies brought on guest Gary Duke from Grand Prairie, Alberta, who used to be a Scotiabank client… until that bank decided to, well, fire him.

Through an email discussion, Gary had asked his branch's assistant manager if there was a way to get the bank's rainbow-themed app off his phone. When he did respond, after a few days, the assistant manager booted Gary from his bank, he says.

"Your request/complaint will not be entertained as is [sic] does not align with our principles. Your comments are not appreciated nor will they be tolerated which is why we have chosen to terminate our relationship with you," wrote Mitchell Tofte.

The nuclear option, taken after complaining about a rainbow theme.

