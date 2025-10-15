Sean Feucht reacts to alleged Antifa ties in Canada’s Defence Department

Gabriel Lepage allegedly threw two smoke bombs inside Ministerios Restauración Church on July 25 during a Canadian tour stop of American pastor and musician Sean Feucht.

Feucht, who has faced backlash from “woke” institutions, political figures, and radical activists, responded to the revelations that Lepage is reportedly employed by Canada’s Department of National Defence and has alleged Antifa ties.

“First of all, incredible work,” Feucht said. “There’s definite coordination taking place between the media, the government — and I didn’t realize it would lead all the way up to the Department of Defence. What you have uncovered is massive. It’s extremely alarming that your own military is harboring Antifa activists.”

He warned that this story “should raise concern for everybody,” adding, “Americans will be pretty alarmed knowing their own citizens are being attacked while worshiping God in Canada.”

When asked about media reaction, Feucht was blunt: “The big mainstream media hate Christians. They hate people of faith. They’re completely demonic. Now people can see it — this wasn’t made up. The guy worked for the Canadian government, in the Defence Department, and used illegal smoke bombs to attack a church. That’s caused people to wake up.”

Feucht also urged Canadians to act: “If you do not wake up, it will be gone. You’ve got to rise up, use your voice, use your platform. The future of Canada is hanging in the balance.”

Calling the revelations “a massive wake‑up call,” Feucht vowed, “We’re not stopping until action is made — until those responsible admit who gave the orders. This is investigative journalism, and I’m cheering you on.”