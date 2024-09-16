Secret recording reveals 'gaslighting' and 'bullying' in Deeming's defamation trial

A secret recording of a heated meeting between Moira Deeming and Victorian Liberal leaders has been played in court.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 16, 2024
  • News
Secret recording reveals 'gaslighting' and 'bullying' as Deeming's defamation trial heats up
A secret recording of a 70-minute meeting between former Liberal MP Moira Deeming and Opposition Leader John Pesutto has been aired in a Melbourne court, marking the second day of Deeming’s defamation case. The legal battle follows Pesutto’s wild claims linking her to Nazi sympathisers after a controversial rally in March 2023.  

The court heard Pesutto’s concerns about theLet Women Speakrally Deeming organised, which was attended by white supremacists. Deeming was later suspended and expelled from the Liberal Party.

During the meeting with senior Victorian Liberals, Pesutto warned Deeming of the political fallout.

"There’s this very concerning perception out there that we are associated with Nazis," he said. "I am getting clobbered."

Deeming denied any awareness of Nazi attendance, stating:

"Very obviously, I am not a Nazi, and I don’t support Nazis."

She said she only learned of the Nazi gatecrashing when police arrested them.  

The meeting became tense, with Liberal MPs David Southwick and Georgie Crozier also in attendance. Southwick criticised Deeming for socialising with rally organisers.

He highlighted a tweet from one of the organisers that he found offensive, saying it was "seriously offensive to Jewish people."

Deeming’s lawyer, Sue Chrysanthou SC, described the meeting as a "shocking" attack, likening it to gaslighting and accusing the leadership of bullying her client.

