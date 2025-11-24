SENATE MELTDOWN: Hanson’s burqa stunt EXPOSES blatant hypocrisy

Whether you support Pauline Hanson’s push to ban the burqa, or the stunt she pulled in the Senate yesterday, it’s pretty clear that outside the mainstream media bubble, most public outrage isn’t actually directed at her.

The majority of people are mocking the other senators in that chamber — the same ones many view as anti-white racists who often stroll in wearing their own political props while spewing vile anti-Australian hate.

Imagine spending years abusing Parliament to push your divisive and hateful politics, only to suddenly cry when Pauline gives you a taste of your own medicine.

🚨 After the government BLOCKED her move to ban full-face coverings, Pauline Hanson entered the Senate in a BURQA to prove her point.



The reaction from the usual suspects says everything.



Full story: https://t.co/ql6admIApo pic.twitter.com/4j4NiUvNCt — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) November 24, 2025

And the funniest part? They had just shut down Pauline’s bill — the very bill that would’ve made her stunt illegal. They want the right to use the Senate floor for their own agendas, but their political opponents should be stripped of any right to make a point of their own, even after they teamed up to block her reasonable motion.

Unconstitutional for Pauline Hanson to wear a burqa? How do you figure that, Senator Payman? It’s literally the opposite. The implied right to political communication protects this kind of action. If you were right, Pauline wouldn’t need to protest anything.

But look: you’re new, you’re young, and clearly very triggered by this proud, unapologetic Aussie. So slow down and listen to yourself. It actually sounds like you want to ban the burqa. Maybe team up with Pauline on this one?