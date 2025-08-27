Senate orders Australia's eSafety Commissioner to release GARM files

Senators have backed a move demanding Julie Inman Grant hand over correspondence with the defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

  |   August 27, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

The Senate has voted to force the eSafety Commissioner to hand over all correspondence with the now defunct Global Alliance for Responsible Media.

Liberal Senator Alex Antic revealed the outcome, announcing that his push for transparency had succeeded.

“BREAKING: The Senate has voted in favour of my order for production of documents relating to communications between the Office of the eSafety Commissioner and the Global Alliance for Responsible Media,” Antic wrote in a statement posted on X on Wednesday afternoon.

The decision marks a further step in parliamentary scrutiny of the commissioner’s office, following a recent close call for Inman Grant. Almost a month ago, she narrowly avoided the spotlight of a Senate inquiry after the upper house rejected a proposal for a probe into the controversial Internet Search Engine Services Online Safety Code.

The release of correspondence with GARM could provide further insight into the role international organisations played in shaping Australia’s online censorship framework.

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

