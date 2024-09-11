Senator Sellout: The firebrand conservative turned Trudeau bootlicker

We recently took a trip to downtown Ottawa, the centre of Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. A few years ago, it was the centre of the Freedom Convoy, where truckers protested the civil liberties bonfire Trudeau had started with his mandatory vaccine regime and other lockdowns.

We were there with our own truck, the Rebel News billboard truck, and we were showcasing a couple of campaigns — including one about Charles Adler. He was just named by Trudeau as the new Senator from Manitoba. But he doesn't represent Manitoba, he represents one person: Trudeau.

The funny thing is, I used to work with Charles Adler at the Sun News Network about 10 years ago. Back then, he was a conservative firebrand with his own TV show. He was also the sort of, king of conservative talk radio in Canada. He was very supportive of free markets and civil liberties while being skeptical of big government.

But then 2015 came.

Charles Adler throws conservative past by the wayside after Liberal Senate appointment



'What was it that caused Charles Adler to become more and more disconnected from his entire life's work?' asked @EzraLevant.



Ezra Levant discussed former conservative broadcaster Charles… pic.twitter.com/KcZaPbeAcc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) August 20, 2024

Sun News went out of business. Trudeau became prime minister. Radio stations in Canada started pivoting to the left. Adler saw which way the winds were blowing, and he decided to be not just liberal but a vicious anti-conservative liberal, using extreme shock-jock language to attack who he, and his fanbase, once were.

It wasn't clear until he'd been appointed to the Senate that he'd been auditioning for the job. He actually applied for the job, writing to Trudeau to say, 'hi boss, I have a huge audience in talk radio but let me prove what a good boy I'll be and how loyal I'll be. Put me in the Senate, but by the way watch how I do it every day'.

WATCH: @EzraLevant is in Ottawa with our billboard truck pushing back against Trudeau's atrocious 'independent' Senate choices: fake conservative @CharlesAdler and trans extremist @KristopherWells.

We've got a pair of petitions if you agree that these two appointments go against… pic.twitter.com/hDY1elP8y6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 4, 2024

The whole time he was trying to this Senate job from Trudeau, he pretended he was giving his neutral, objective opinion on the world. In reality, he was showcasing for Trudeau what he could do.

That's why we dug up his old comments on the Senate, like calling it a “barn” and a “sewer.” That's why we call him Senator Sellout — all of the things he said he believed in, when Trudeau flashed a bit of cash in front of him, he gave up those positions.