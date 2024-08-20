Charles Adler throws conservative past by the wayside after Liberal Senate appointment

Ezra Levant discussed former conservative broadcaster Charles Adler's shift to embracing the left during last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Adler was recently appointed to the Canadian Senate by Justin Trudeau's Liberal government.

After previously being one of the most prominent conservative talk show hosts in the country — even working with David Menzies and Ezra Levant at Sun News Network — Adler's views began to take a drastic shift in opposition to conservative figures.

WATCH: Longtime broadcaster Charles Adler and Sask hospital executive Tracy Muggli were named as the latest “independent” senators to the upper house in Parliament.



But are these selections truly independent? @SheilaGunnReid and @TheMenzoid discuss.https://t.co/BfvBXV5sTi — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 19, 2024

"One day I think he just flipped," said Levant. "He just switched sides completely. Charles Adler became Trump-deranged, Trump Derangement Syndrome. And then soon enough, Pierre Poilievre-deranged too."

Levant went on to say, "Why did Charles Adler, who I would have called a friend back then, become an atrocious, appalling, hateful leftist? What was it?"

"Well I think we found out the answer to that over the weekend. Justin Trudeau appointed Charles Adler to the Canadian Senate."

Speaking about how Adler landed the position, Levant explained, "I learned that Charles Adler actually applied for the job. He wasn't tapped on the shoulder by an angel and elevated to that heaven of patronage."

"He actually applied for it, begged for it, wrote for it, asked for it. He communicated with Trudeau and said, 'give me that job.' And the entire time he was waiting for a reply you could say it was fairly described as an audition."