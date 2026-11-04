Seven bills, one PM, and a swipe at Musk

Article by Rebel News staff.

Prime Minister Mark Carney took a swipe at Elon Musk in an interview with Politico in Montreal, after the Canada–EU summit. Asked about Starlink, he said a country connected to a satellite system that a billionaire "decides to turn off at one moment or not" is "not a good idea." He added that Canada would not hook its defences to Musk's system "given the track record."

Ezra Levant says that track record is Musk switching Starlink on for Ukraine in the first days of the war. He argues the line was written for Liberal supporters and for Democrats in the U.S. who dislike Musk, and says it would be treated very differently if Pierre Poilievre had made it.

Ezra then took Carney's complaint at face value, that one powerful person who can turn you off is dangerous, and counts seven bills from this government. Four deal with what can be said online; three expand surveillance.

Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act, received royal assent on June 18. Ezra explained how it creates new offences for displaying certain symbols and a standalone hate crime, and repeals the good-faith religious opinion defence. He asks why repeal it if nothing changes.

Bill C-34, the Safe Social Media Act, is still before Parliament. A law firm summary says it would create a Digital Safety Commission with penalties of up to the greater of $10 million or three per cent of global revenue, and covers content that foments hatred. Ezra says that puts the decision with a commission the prime minister appoints.

Bill C-25, the Strong and Free Elections Act, also received royal assent on June 18 and bans deepfakes of electoral actors meant to mislead. Ezra says someone still has to decide what is false and what a person knew when they said it, and notes the rules reach activity outside Canada.

Bill C-16, the Protecting Victims Act, changes criminal harassment so the Crown would need to show only that a reasonable person would fear for their safety. Ezra says that lowers the bar for anyone with an opinion, and that he expects Rebel News reporters to be the first tested.

On surveillance, Ezra points to Bill C-22, the lawful access bill, which he says lets police demand information on "reasonable grounds to suspect" and lets the minister order telecom providers to build in access, and to Bill C-8, the Cyber Security Act, which he says lets the minister issue secret orders to telecom companies, including cutting off service to an individual.

Conservative amendments requiring a judge's approval were ruled out of order. Bill C-2, he says, stalled, and its lawful access powers returned as C-22.

Ezra says that adds up to more bills about speech and surveillance than on housing, inflation or taxes. Musk, he says, cannot jail anyone or fine a platform three per cent of its revenue, while the government of Canada can.

Who has the finger on the off switch — the billionaire with the satellites or the man in Ottawa writing the laws, he wondered.