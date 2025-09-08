SHOCK: Infamous UK child killer may be living in Australia as trans woman
A relative’s confession suggests Robert Thompson is working in childcare under a hidden identity in Australia.
One of the boys convicted of murdering British toddler James Bulger in 1993 is suspected of living in Australia as a transgender woman while working in childcare, according to a startling claim from within his own family.
Private investigator Bill Edgar said he has been in contact with a female relative of Robert Thompson, who was freed under a new identity in 2001. The woman described herself as the “black sheep” of the family, insisting Thompson should never have been released.
“She is very disgruntled about how the whole thing played out and how they got ‘amnesty’ she calls it,” Edgar told Australian news outlet News.com.au. “From my investigations she is in fact a family member and her information checks out.”
Edgar, nicknamed the “Coffin Confessor” for revealing hidden secrets on behalf of clients before and after their death, said he has been hired by the woman to disclose Thompson’s alleged new life once she dies.
“She knows that he has lived in Australia. His lover is a male and he may have transformed into a female and may have worked in the child care industry,” Edgar reportedly said.
“She asked if I would disclose this at her funeral – probably a lot of family won’t turn up. She is the black sheep of the family because she wanted Thompson to stay in prison.”
“If it all works out and I can prove it is all factual, which I think I can, my lawyer tells me I am able to disclose the identity in another country. Personally I would do it anyway.”
If this is true...— Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) September 7, 2025
if one of the boys, who tortued that poor little toddler James Bulger to death in the UK, is living here as a woman, working in our childcare system, the nation is in worse shape than I thought.
How is this even possible?
The system is broken. pic.twitter.com/e5mwwMsAfg
Thompson, along with Jon Venables, abducted two-year-old James from a Merseyside shopping centre in February 1993. CCTV showed the boys leading him away before taking him two and a half miles to a railway track, where they killed him using bricks and a metal bar.
Although Venables has since returned to prison several times for child abuse offences, Thompson has not been known to reoffend. Rumours have circulated for years that he may have been resettled in Australia or New Zealand, though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
COMMENTS
-
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2025-09-08 22:18:51 -0400 FlagIsn’t that taking “living under a new identity” a bit far?
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-09-08 21:30:53 -0400Death is the eternal equalizer. This murderer will have to answer to God Almighty. Murderers can go through their entire lives without being arrested but death will expose them to the wrath of the Lord.