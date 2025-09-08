SHOCK: Infamous UK child killer may be living in Australia as trans woman

One of the boys convicted of murdering British toddler James Bulger in 1993 is suspected of living in Australia as a transgender woman while working in childcare, according to a startling claim from within his own family.

Private investigator Bill Edgar said he has been in contact with a female relative of Robert Thompson, who was freed under a new identity in 2001. The woman described herself as the “black sheep” of the family, insisting Thompson should never have been released.

“She is very disgruntled about how the whole thing played out and how they got ‘amnesty’ she calls it,” Edgar told Australian news outlet News.com.au. “From my investigations she is in fact a family member and her information checks out.”

Edgar, nicknamed the “Coffin Confessor” for revealing hidden secrets on behalf of clients before and after their death, said he has been hired by the woman to disclose Thompson’s alleged new life once she dies.

“She knows that he has lived in Australia. His lover is a male and he may have transformed into a female and may have worked in the child care industry,” Edgar reportedly said.

“She asked if I would disclose this at her funeral – probably a lot of family won’t turn up. She is the black sheep of the family because she wanted Thompson to stay in prison.”

“If it all works out and I can prove it is all factual, which I think I can, my lawyer tells me I am able to disclose the identity in another country. Personally I would do it anyway.”

If this is true...



if one of the boys, who tortued that poor little toddler James Bulger to death in the UK, is living here as a woman, working in our childcare system, the nation is in worse shape than I thought.



How is this even possible?



The system is broken. pic.twitter.com/e5mwwMsAfg — Matthew Camenzuli (@Matt_Camenzuli) September 7, 2025

Thompson, along with Jon Venables, abducted two-year-old James from a Merseyside shopping centre in February 1993. CCTV showed the boys leading him away before taking him two and a half miles to a railway track, where they killed him using bricks and a metal bar.

Although Venables has since returned to prison several times for child abuse offences, Thompson has not been known to reoffend. Rumours have circulated for years that he may have been resettled in Australia or New Zealand, though his exact whereabouts remain unknown.