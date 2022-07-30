Shrine CANCELS 'pride' lights ahead of large protest
Plans to turn Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance into a rainbow LGBTQI+ light display have been scrapped ahead of a large planned protest at the scared site.
Sunday night, the war memorial was to light up in 'pride colours' in defiance of scathing criticism as opponents called for the sacred site not to be used for political statements.
CEO Dean Lee initially refused to cancel the controversial plan.
#BREAKING: Melbourne's Shrine CANCELS plans to light the sacred site in “pride colours” following an announcement from protesters preparing to rally in large numbers at the war memorial.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 30, 2022
Disaster averted.
Now, neither side will disrespect The Shrine of Remembrance tomorrow.
Today, Lee backtracked, telling ABC:
"In the interests of minimising harm, we have given this matter careful consideration and sought the guidance of the Shrine's partners and friends, including veteran associations, representatives of the LGBTIQ+ veteran community and the Victorian government."
- By Avi Yemini
