Shrine CANCELS 'pride' lights ahead of large protest

Plans to turn Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance into a rainbow LGBTQI+ light display have been scrapped ahead of a large planned protest at the scared site.

  July 30, 2022
Sunday night, the war memorial was to light up in 'pride colours' in defiance of scathing criticism as opponents called for the sacred site not to be used for political statements.

CEO Dean Lee initially refused to cancel the controversial plan.

Today, Lee backtracked, telling ABC:

"In the interests of minimising harm, we have given this matter careful consideration and sought the guidance of the Shrine's partners and friends, including veteran associations, representatives of the LGBTIQ+ veteran community and the Victorian government."

  By Avi Yemini

