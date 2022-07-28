Sacred site to be used as Pride statement

The Shrine is set to be lit up in support of Pride

Plans to turn Melbourne's Shrine of Remembrance into a rainbow LGBTQI+ light display have drawn scathing criticism as opponents call for the sacred site to not be used for political statements.

On Sunday, the Shrine will be lit up in rainbow colours after a Last post servive to commemorate the contribution of gay and queer service members.

Last year, The Shrine's CEO lashed out at freedom protesters for "using the sacred site" to "pursue their own selfish interests".



Suddenly he's doing the same thing.



He'll be lighting up the war memorial in pride colours starting on Sunday.



The day marks the opening of the Shrine’s 'Defending With Pride' installment, planned to run for a year from August 1, telling the history of LGBTQI+ people’s military service.

Shrine of Remembrance chief executive Dean Lee said the decision to light up the shrine with a rainbow projection was consistent with the building’s 'enduring purpose' of honouring service and sacrifice.

“We use our building and our lighting to communicate stories which we feel are relevant to our purpose and relevant to the citizens of Melbourne,” Lee told the Herald Sun.

“I question whether the gay pride flag and colours continue to be divisive — the ADF has recognised gay, lesbian and bisexual members since 1992 … I don’t know that it’s that divisive within the defence community.”

In September last year, Lee branded peaceful protests by anti-lockdown protesters at the site 'appalling' and 'disgraceful' while Victoria Police fired rubber bullets and projectiles into the crowd.

Protesters gathered at the sacred site in a desperate statement as Victorian's endured some of the harshest lockdown conditions in the world with many disturbed about the overnight loss of hard-fought freedoms and liberties.

“It really is appalling to think that people could come to this sacred place of reflection and protest for their selfish purposes,” Mr Lee told Sky News Australia at the time.

“Generations of Australians, servicemen and women, have put their lives on the line to protect this nation.

“This building, this memorial, stands here to reflect their service and to honour their service.

“Nothing that detracts from that honouring is acceptable.”

But speaking of this year's LGBTQI+ display at the sacred site, Lee was in full support of using the Shrine to make a statement on behalf of the queer community.

Former Hawthorn RSL president and Veterans’ advocate Lucas Moon said in an interview that while it was important to recognise the contribution of queer servicepeople, the Shrine was not the appropriate building to be lit up in rainbow colours.

“It appears now that the Shrine, which stands well above any person or cause, is being used for political purposes," he said.

“I don’t think the veteran community has been consulted at all, let alone the LGBTI parts of the veteran community.”

Many former military servicemen and women continue to hold strong Christian values which are synonymous with the formation of Australia's armed forces.

While respect for the diverse makeup of today's military is accepted and respected, the issue of using the Shrine as a blanket political statement has angered some who feel forced to comply without consultation and respect for their beliefs.

It follows on from the disastrous handling of NRL team Manly's Pride jersey controversey, which led to seven players of Christian faith being completely blindsided by the marketing push.

The players have decided to boycott a crucial game due to not being consulted about the decision for them to wear rainbow colours which conflict with their deeply-held religious views.

3AW host Neil Mitchell slammed the decision to light up Melbourne's Shrine in pride colours as “divisive” and a misuse of the sacred Shrine building.

“No disrespect to the gay community but the rainbow flag can be divisive,” Mitchell said.

“It’s not the role of the Shrine to be leading that debate, the Shrine should be above politics and political debate.”

Users have flooded social media and online comment sections of news websites to share their frustration with the continued, forced virtue signalling from Australia's corporations and institutions.