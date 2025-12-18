Skate Canada cancels Alberta events over female sports law

Skate Canada, the national governing body for figure skating, announced it would no longer be hosting national or international events in Alberta. The decision stems from the province's new legislation that aims to restrict biological males from competing in women and girls' sports.

“Following a careful assessment of Alberta’s Fairness and Safety in Sport Act, Skate Canada has determined that we are unable to host events in the province while maintaining our national standards for safe and inclusive sport,” a statement from the organization said.

Premier Danielle Smith called the decision “disgraceful” and said the province expects Skate Canada “will apologize and adjust their policies once they realize they are not only compromising the fairness and safety of their athletes, but are also offside with the international community, including the International Olympic Committee, which is moving in the same direction as Alberta.”

On this week's Buffalo Roundtable, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle, along with special guest Stockwell Day, weighed in on the rift.

Those taking issue with the decision should be contacting their MPs, suggested Stockwell, who was once the leader of the federal opposition. He insisted that the bill is about safety, not exclusion, and that open gender divisions can be created.

“But this business about forcing girls to have their dreams crushed by thinking one day they may be competing against a biological male, it's just not right,” he said, encouraging the public to call on legislators to defund Skate Canada unless it reverses course.

Skate Canada records, shared by Sheila during the conversation, show the organization received $2.6 million in government funding, it's largest source of income.

“They should be defunded if they do not protect fairness in sport for women and girls, it's as simple as that,” said Sheila.

Athletes competing against their biological sex “isn't hard to figure out,” added Lise. “In sports, we have a hundred years of stats to show us that men are faster and stronger and more physically able than women,” she said, suggesting the issue “isn't complicated” and is one Premier Smith is tackling perfectly.

The Buffalo Roundtable, Rebel News' weekly Western Canadian themed livestream, airs live every Wednesday at 11 a.m. MT / 1 p.m. ET.