SNUBBED AGAIN: Trump ghosts Aussie PM for a second time amid rising tensions

U.S. President Donald Trump’s refusal to meet Anthony Albanese in New York has sparked warnings of a growing diplomatic rift.

Rebel News
  |   September 22, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

Albanese has again failed to secure a meeting with U.S. President. / Source: AP

Donald Trump is "sending Anthony Albanese a message" after again declining to meet the Australian Prime Minister during high-level talks in New York, heightening concerns over the government’s relationship with Washington.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed President Trump will instead hold bilateral meetings this week with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. The US leader will also sit down with Argentina’s President Javier Milei, as well as leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

According to President Trump’s current schedule, Albanese has missed out on securing a bilateral meeting with the U.S. leader while in New York. Geopolitical analysts have said Trump is “clearly sending Anthony Albanese a message” which could be traced back to the election campaign.

Shadow foreign affairs minister Michaelia Cash said the Prime Minister had "failed to prioritise Australia's alliance with the United States" and his inability to secure a meeting with the President almost a year after his election was the "sad result". Cash urged Albanese to lock in talks in the coming days, calling the absence of a meeting a "failure of planning and diplomacy".

"There are urgent issues including AUKUS, trade and tariffs, the Quad, Five Eyes, and the war in Ukraine that demand a proper bilateral meeting," Cash said.

Liberal senator Andrew Bragg said Australia was being treated like a “piece of dirt” by the Trump administration after former prime minister Kevin Rudd was appointed as ambassador to the United States in 2023.

“I think it’s very embarrassing. I mean, Australia is being treated like a piece of dirt by this administration,” Bragg told Nine’s Today on Tuesday. “I think that perhaps sending Mr Rudd was actually not in Australia’s interests, and also the way that Mr Albanese has conducted his diplomacy, he’s also been a disaster. I mean, where we’re being punished, frankly, and it’s now very embarrassing."

Please donate to support our independent journalism in Australia

Latest News

Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News Australia doesn't receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to keep us reporting.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.