Sparks fly in B.C. Conservative leadership debate — who came out on top?

The second debate in the race to lead the Conservative Party of British Columbia took place this past weekend, and this time around, all five remaining candidates showed up.

Hosted by the Canada Strong and Free Network in Vancouver, the event drew well over 200 attendees, including several sitting MLAs, who heard the candidates’ positions and got a closer look at how each performs under pressure as some exchanges grew more heated between opponents.

Former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, political commentator Caroline Elliott, businessman Yuri Fulmer, former minister Iain Black, and MLA Peter Milobar each laid out their case for leadership, while also responding to criticism from their opponents.

The discussion also revisited key policy areas that have remained consistent throughout the race, including calls to strengthen property rights by repealing the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA), and tackling woke ideology in schools by repealing the province's Sexual Orientation Gender Identity program (SOGI). The candidates also discussed making life for British Columbians more safe and affordable.

Today, I recap highlights from several key parts of the debate and interview attendees for their opinions on who did best before concluding with my own opinion on who won the debate.

BC Conservative party members will be able to cast their votes between May 23–29, with the new leader expected to be announced on May 30th.