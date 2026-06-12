🔴 LIVE: Greens Try and FAIL to SHUT DOWN One Nation Fundraiser in Melbourne

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Rebel News Australia will be live from Moonee Ponds, Melbourne, as anti-One Nation activists gather to protest a fundraising event featuring Senator Pauline Hanson.

The event was originally scheduled to be held at Giorgio's Restaurant in Moonee Ponds, however the venue withdrew after coming under pressure from activists who had vowed to "drive Hanson out" of Melbourne. Victoria Police have confirmed there were no threats made against the venue.

Despite the venue change, the fundraiser is still going ahead in Moonee Ponds, meaning efforts to shut down the event have ultimately failed.

Groups including Victorian Socialists, No Room for Racism and Free Palestine Melbourne are still mobilising for protests, with Greens Senator Mehreen Faruqi expected to address the crowd. Critics have accused the Greens and allied activist groups of attempting to disrupt a legitimate political event rather than engage their opponents through democratic debate.

The protest comes as One Nation enjoys a surge in support, raising millions of dollars from ordinary Australians in recent days and continuing to gain momentum in the polls.

Rebel News Australia will be on the ground in Moonee Ponds bringing you live coverage of both the fundraiser and the protests, with raw footage, interviews and analysis as events unfold.

Tune in live.