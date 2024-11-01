SPONSOR | The 67 million dollar question: Where did the “buyback” funds really go?

The following is a letter from Canada's National Firearms Association President Rick Igercich.

Dear friend,

This is OUTRAGEOUS!

As a taxpayer and a law-abiding firearms enthusiast, I'm furious — and I think you will be, too. Over $67.2 million of YOUR tax dollars have been wasted on Trudeau's so-called gun "buyback" program, and not a single firearm has been "bought back". That money could have gone toward real solutions, yet here we are, footing the bill for a non-existent program.

This isn't just government incompetence — it's another attack on our rights and freedoms as firearms owners. We cannot let this stand.

Trudeau is on the ropes, mired in political messes. This is our chance to add to the pressure. The time to act is now!

Join me in calling for a full investigation. We are demanding Canada's Auditor General, Karen Hogan, find us answers on where this money has gone and who's benefiting from this mismanagement.

We need your help immediately! We've prepared a nationwide petition to present to the Auditor General — a united show of strength from our incredible community that stands firmly for the rights and freedoms of all Canadians.

This petition, from Canada's National Firearms Association (NFA) , calls on the Auditor General to investigate critical questions, including:

Where did the $67.2 million go?





Who benefits from this program if no guns are being "bought back"?





What are the 60 government employees assigned to this program actually doing?





How much more of our money will be spent?

Let's protect Canada's law-abiding gun owners and hold Trudeau accountable.

By adding your voice, you'll join a growing number of Canadians demanding answers from the Trudeau Liberal government on their $67-million spending for a nonexistent gun "buyback" program — and help push for transparency on where those funds went.

But… We're up against the full force of the government and their media allies, who are intent on scapegoating lawful gun owners for political gain.

We can't do it without your support . Every bit helps us push back and expose the truth.

If you can, please consider donating to help us defend our rights and shine a light on this wasteful and disingenuous spending. Thank you in advance for standing with us.

With you by our side, the Liberals stand no chance. This could very well be the final nail in the coffin of the Trudeau Liberals' firearms confiscation regime. But we need the full backing of Canada's firearms community to come out on top.

Can we count on you?

Please click here to donate and show Trudeau that the Canadian firearms community refuses to be politically scapegoated and used as yet another Liberal slush fund.

Sincerely,

Rick Igercich

President

Canada's National Firearms Association

P.S. This government plans to use firearms as a wedge issue in the upcoming election. Forced confiscations are set to begin as early as November to appease their special interest groups and score political points with their base. Time is absolutely of the essence — the Liberals, cornered and desperate, are lashing out in their final hours.

Please click here to donate. If we have enough backing, we can throw enough wrenches into the Trudeau confiscation machine to give firearms owners a fighting chance to make it to the next election!