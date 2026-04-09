Street prayers and mass immigration: Quebec separatist party leader sounds the alarm

In this frank discussion, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon first emphasized the importance of democratic debate, regardless of ideological lines: “Whether questions come from the right or the left, it’s healthy for democracy.” He also stressed a key principle: “I just don’t want what I said to be distorted.”

On the economic front, the PQ leader raised concerns about the growing size of government: “Bureaucracy is growing three times faster than the population,” a situation he considers unsustainable. According to him, difficult decisions will be necessary: “There will have to be significant cuts… if we want basic services to survive.”

⚜️First excerpt from my exclusive sit-down with @PaulPlamondon, which will be released this week.



The interview took place on April 1st, the day before the adoption of Bill 9, which prohibits street prayers without special authorization.



I asked the leader of the… pic.twitter.com/f8SIhvTmP3 — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 8, 2026

However, it is Ottawa that he primarily blames. He denounces what he calls “fiscal strangulation,” arguing that “you no longer have the revenues for the responsibilities you have,” due to tax sharing and overlapping government structures.

On immigration, he was equally blunt: “It’s a completely broken system that is doomed to fail.” He insists that the objective must remain clear: “social peace for all Quebecers,” whether they are immigrants or not.

Regarding street prayers — a highly controversial issue — he stated: “These become political acts rather than acts of piety.”

Despite his strong positions, PSPP rejects rigid ideological labels: “If we’re not driven by ideology… we must be able to name the problems.”

Throughout the interview, one conclusion stands out: in his view, Quebec must confront its challenges head-on — or face the consequences.