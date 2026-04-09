Street prayers and mass immigration: Quebec separatist party leader sounds the alarm

After being blocked for nearly an hour at the entrance of the National Assembly by the Parliamentary Press Gallery, journalist Alexandra Lavoie was finally able to conduct an exclusive interview with Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon. Over the course of nearly an hour, he spoke candidly on a range of sensitive issues — from immigration and street prayers to bureaucracy and the economy — delivering a direct and at times hard-hitting analysis.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   April 09, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

In this frank discussion, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon first emphasized the importance of democratic debate, regardless of ideological lines: “Whether questions come from the right or the left, it’s healthy for democracy.” He also stressed a key principle: “I just don’t want what I said to be distorted.”

On the economic front, the PQ leader raised concerns about the growing size of government: “Bureaucracy is growing three times faster than the population,” a situation he considers unsustainable. According to him, difficult decisions will be necessary: “There will have to be significant cuts… if we want basic services to survive.”

However, it is Ottawa that he primarily blames. He denounces what he calls “fiscal strangulation,” arguing that “you no longer have the revenues for the responsibilities you have,” due to tax sharing and overlapping government structures.

On immigration, he was equally blunt: “It’s a completely broken system that is doomed to fail.” He insists that the objective must remain clear: “social peace for all Quebecers,” whether they are immigrants or not.

Regarding street prayers — a highly controversial issue — he stated: “These become political acts rather than acts of piety.”

Despite his strong positions, PSPP rejects rigid ideological labels: “If we’re not driven by ideology… we must be able to name the problems.”

Throughout the interview, one conclusion stands out: in his view, Quebec must confront its challenges head-on — or face the consequences.

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Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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