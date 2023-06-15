Students walk out of Ottawa high school to protest gender ideology curriculum

Chanel Pfahl/Twitter and Rebel News

High school students in Ottawa walked out of class today in protest of gender ideology being taught in Ontario classrooms. A number of students from Longfields-Davidson Secondary School took the the sidewalk this afternoon for a rally opposing what they feel is inappropriate subject matter.

Rebel News reporter Robert Kraychik was there covering the protest, the second protest opposing the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's curriculum in a week.

HAPPENING NOW: High school students in Ottawa are staging a walkout to protest the radical gender ideology being forced on them by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. pic.twitter.com/6X6ORR3HpM — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 15, 2023

Today, students walked out to the sidewalk in front of Longfields-Davidson where some in the crowd held signs opposing gender ideology and received supportive honks from passersby. True North contributor Cosmin Dzsurdzsa chimed in on the protest, saying an “infusion of youthful energy” was “exactly what conservatives need.”

“Young people around the world are increasingly rejecting gender ideology and the far-left woke orthodoxy,” he added. “This is a generational revolt against the system and it's only getting started!”

Last week, protesters on both sides of the aisle clashed at duelling rallies in the nation's capital. Activists “Billboard” Chris Elston and Josh Alexander organized a similar rally calling on students to walk out, which was then counter-protested by far-left groups. Police reported five arrests following the demonstration.

Chanel Pfahl, a former high school teacher who now advocates against radical gender ideology being taught to young students, helped spread awareness for the walkout on social media. Pfahl previously came under fire from the Ontario College of Teachers after making remarks opposing critical race theory on a private Facebook group. She also shared a message purportedly from Longfields-Davidson Secondary School.

The kids at Longsfield-Davidson Heights are just pure awesome. Videos coming.❤️ #educationoverindoctrination pic.twitter.com/dC4P9AjyLB — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) June 15, 2023

The school has responded by sending out the following email to parents: pic.twitter.com/KnozcucC0e — Chanel Pfahl 🇨🇦 (@ChanLPfa) June 14, 2023

“[W]e want to remind everyone that during the instructional day, it is expected that students be in class,” the message reads. “Student walkouts are one way to share a message, but there are also many other ways to respectfully show support for issues that are important to students.”

Rebel News will have more from the protest, including a full-length video report, in the coming days.