Supreme Court holiday closure gives B.C. ostrich farm a Thanksgiving reprieve

The Supreme Court’s holiday closure — and its still-pending decision on whether Edgewood, B.C.’s Universal Ostrich Farms can continue its fight against the CFIA’s cull order — means nothing will be permitted to happen at the farm this Thanksgiving weekend.

For that, the farm’s owners are certainly thankful.

“We can just be grateful for the miracle, as we enter the weekend, that these animals are still alive behind us,” farm co-owner Katie Pasitney told Rebel News, “and [that] what we’re all fighting for is working.”

The Rebel News crew at the farm will be returning home to celebrate the holidays with their families. Meanwhile, Universal Ostrich Farms will be hosting Thanksgiving festivities of its own. Supporter-donated turkeys will go toward making sure everyone at the farm — including the RCMP officers stationed on site — will have a warm meal to celebrate the holidays.

“This is about bridging the division, and this is about saying we’re all human,” said Katie, “but we gotta recognize where our faults are and where we can stand up and create unity and be powerful… There’s a lot to be grateful for, and I think we just have to stay focused on the change that is possible here.”