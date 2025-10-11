Supreme Court holiday closure gives B.C. ostrich farm a Thanksgiving reprieve

The Rebel News crew at the farm will also be returning home for the weekend to celebrate the holidays with their families.

Drea Humphrey
  |   October 11, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

The Supreme Court’s holiday closure — and its still-pending decision on whether Edgewood, B.C.’s Universal Ostrich Farms can continue its fight against the CFIA’s cull order — means nothing will be permitted to happen at the farm this Thanksgiving weekend.

For that, the farm’s owners are certainly thankful.

“We can just be grateful for the miracle, as we enter the weekend, that these animals are still alive behind us,” farm co-owner Katie Pasitney told Rebel News, “and [that] what we’re all fighting for is working.” 

The Rebel News crew at the farm will be returning home to celebrate the holidays with their families. Meanwhile, Universal Ostrich Farms will be hosting Thanksgiving festivities of its own. Supporter-donated turkeys will go toward making sure everyone at the farm — including the RCMP officers stationed on site — will have a warm meal to celebrate the holidays. 

“This is about bridging the division, and this is about saying we’re all human,” said Katie, “but we gotta recognize where our faults are and where we can stand up and create unity and be powerful… There’s a lot to be grateful for, and I think we just have to stay focused on the change that is possible here.”

Help Rebel News stay in Edgewood to report on the ostrich farm standoff!

Latest News

What began as a shocking government-ordered ostrich cull in rural B.C. has become a national scandal — and an international story. The Carney government is sending RCMP officers to enforce the killing of 400 healthy birds, despite evidence they’ve recovered from avian flu and now have natural immunity. Ezra Levant, Drea Humphrey, Sheila Gunn Reid, and Sydney Fizzard are on the scene exposing the truth — but we need your help to keep them there. Please donate to help Rebel News cover our on-the-ground reporting costs from Edgewood, British Columbia.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.