Suspect sought after alleged assault at Vaughan synagogue as wave of antisemitic violence continues

Officers from the York Regional Police are investigating a suspected hate-motivated assault after a man attempted to force entry into a synagogue near Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Authorities say that after attempting to force entry into the Sephardic Kehila Centre at 7026 Bathurst Street, the suspect allegedly assaulted a victim before fleeing from the scene. York Regional Police has announced that its hate crime unit is investigating the incident.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca condemned the "deeply disturbing" assault, urging anyone with information to share it with police.

I have been made aware of a deeply disturbing assault at the Sephardic Kehila Centre. @YRP is investigating and I urge anyone with information to come forward. pic.twitter.com/IFf4fqRuBp — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) April 25, 2026

B'nai Brith Canada — an organization dedicated to combatting antisemitism and defending human rights — issued a statement calling for concrete action to be taken and condemning authorities for allowing antisemitism to fester.

A suspect reportedly attempted to force entry into Sephardic Kehila Centre in Thornhill on Shabbat morning before assaulting a victim and fleeing the scene. York Regional Police are investigating the incident as hate-motivated.



We thank Vaughan Mayor @StevenDelDuca for his… pic.twitter.com/KhzqikspFL — B'nai Brith Canada (@bnaibrithcanada) April 26, 2026

"This is the consequence of those in charge allowing a permissive environment for antisemitism to flourish across Toronto, Ontario, and the rest of the country," the message reads in part.

"Too many people in positions of authority have responded with hesitation, weak enforcement, and political platitudes while Jewish communities continue to pay the price. They should be ashamed!" it continues.

"The response now must be the most aggressive enforcement allowed by law, not more statements. The suspect must be apprehended, charges must be pursued, and hate motivation must be treated as a serious aggravating factor at every stage of the process," the statement added.

The disturbing incident comes amid a wave of antisemitic violence in Canada, with multiple Jewish schools being targeted with gunfire since 2023. B'nai Brith Canada reported that antisemitic incidents hit a record high in 2025, with 6,800 incidents being reported compared to 6,219 the previous year.

Despite accounting for less than 4% of Toronto's population, data from the Toronto police shows that 40% of all reported hate crimes targeted the Jewish community in 2024.