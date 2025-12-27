Sydney Fizzard breaks down the year's most impactful stories as Canada moves into 2026

Before 2025 concludes, it’s important to reflect on the year’s happenings. From having a new prime minister to the potential balkanization of Canada, times are changing.

Is Alberta finally leaving Canada's confederation? Provincial independence has been a hot topic all year, and next year we will find out whether that comes to fruition. It’s not just Alberta, other western provinces are feeling the effects of poor federal governance as well. Independent B.C. MLA Dallas Brodie spoke about that province's increased separation sentiment, highlighting CCP interference and Indigenous land claims as growingly problematic.

The federal government's gun prohibitions and buyback schemes also struck a chord with many Canadians. Effectively it appears the feds are attempting to criminalize lawful firearms owners, and their property. Illegal firearms have not received nearly the same level of condemnation, despite being used in crimes significantly more often than lawful firearms.

Universal Ostrich Farms in B.C. was a very important story this year as well. Despite how you feel about ostriches, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) engaged in the murder of these animals without fully considering moral, scientific, political, or global factors. B.C. Bureau Chief reporter Drea Humphrey reported on this story extensively over the year as events unfolded.

In visiting the farm to assist her, I was actually assaulted by a Global News videographer. This individual grabbed my camera and then lied about it, knowing I filmed the entire engagement. He was very confrontational to most people at the farm, causing conflict wherever he went. This behaviour speaks to the concerns many of the supporters at the farm had with the bias of mainstream media outlets, often neglecting the facts on the ground so they can implement their own narrative, likely to accuse supporters of being aggressors despite their own actions.

Lastly, Canada's education system has been seized by radical, sex-obsessed ‘woke’ activists, resulting in the physical mutilation and mental degradation of healthy children.

Former football coach Teej Johannesson met this problem head on, after he was let go for expressing in a social media post that there are only boys and girls, and that this transgender ideology doesn’t actually help those it claims to. Principal Alec Lambert, being the main woke radical, decided to remove Teej for his beliefs, largely representative of the greater community of Sylvan Lake. An update to this story will be coming soon.