Global News videographer grabs Rebel News cameraman, lies about it

Sydney Fizzard of Rebel News was assaulted by a Global News cameraman at Universal Ostrich Farms while reporting with Drea Humphrey on the Canadian government's plan to kill healthy ostriches. Fizzard recounts two incidents with the cameraman, Darrell Patton.

In the first incident, Fizzard found the cameraman arguing with female protesters. The cameraman became hostile when Fizzard started filming, accusing Fizzard of being unwelcome and "fake news," and then refused to interview anyone because Fizzard was filming.

In the second incident, at a police line, the cameraman confronted Fizzard, questioning if Fizzard was a "real journalist." When Fizzard started recording, the cameraman immediately grabbed the camera and then lied about it. The cameraman continued to be aggressive, criticizing Fizzard for not revealing their identity, and later attempted to belittle Fizzard in front of Humphrey.

I was assaulted by a delusional and antagonistic mainstream media cameraman for simply doing my job, reporting on the Canadian government's murderous rampage against our farmers animals, in this case Ostriches.



Oh and @globalnews/@GlobalBC I heard he's one of yours, care to… pic.twitter.com/DRCSnpgkII — Syd Fizzard 🍁 (@SydFizzard) October 7, 2025

Protesters corroborated the cameraman's hostile behavior, describing him as creating animosity, filming without permission on private property, and antagonizing a veterinarian. One protester recounted pushing the cameraman's camera away after he filmed her without consent.

During a press conference by the Ostrich Farm owners and veterinarian, the Global News cameraman, despite being told to stay back on private property, tried to push his way in between Fizzard and another reporter to get a better filming spot, and then took Fizzard's spot when Fizzard moved.

Fizzard concludes that while not personally hurt, Global News should hold their cameramen accountable for violent and belligerent behavior in the field.

Global News has not responded to a request for comment.