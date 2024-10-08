Sydney restaurateur charged for displaying Nazi symbol at anti-Israel rally

The identity of a man who displayed a banned symbol has been revealed as NSW Police lay charges.

  |   October 08, 2024   |   News

A well-known Sydney restaurateur has been identified as the individual who allegedly held a poster displaying a swastika superimposed on an Israeli flag at a recent pro-Palestine rally.

Alan Yazbek, the owner of popular restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne, is facing charges for knowingly displaying a Nazi symbol in public.

Yazbek was seen holding the sign, which bore the phrase “Stop Nazi Israel” alongside the swastika, during a demonstration attended by about 10,000 people.

The protest took place just ahead of the one-year anniversary of the October 7 terror attacks.

Upon noticing the offensive symbol, police intervened and instructed Yazbek to leave. He was subsequently arrested and taken to Surry Hills Police Station, where he was charged.

He was released on bail with a condition that he not come within two kilometres of Town Hall, the protest site, unless for work-related reasons at his nearby restaurants.

The display of Nazi symbols in New South Wales can result in a penalty of up to $11,000 or a year in prison.

Since the incident, some diners have cancelled reservations at Yazbek’s establishments, following news that circulated within the Jewish community.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 24.

