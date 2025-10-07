Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's lawyers speak out after sentencing hearing

Ezra Levant reports from outside the Ottawa courthouse as Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's lawyers speak to the media after their clients' contentious sentencing hearing.

Rebel News
  |   October 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Two of the most prominent faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were sentenced today for their roles in organizing the anti-mandate protests.

Lich received an 18-month conditional sentence, with credit of 74 days time served after previously being convicted of mischief.

The first 12 months of the sentence requires her to be under house arrest, barring trips to and from court or for medical emergencies or appointments, religious service and five hours a week for shopping.

Lich can also attend her upcoming grandchild's birth.

For the remaining 3.5 months, the Freedom Convoy organizer will be forced to live under a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for medical emergencies. She was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Lich's co-accused, Chris Barber, also received an 18-month conditional sentence.

Speaking to the media following the hearing, Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon discussed the implications of the case and sentencing.

"I am concerned that going forward, individuals who advocate peaceful assembly, and that's all that Tamara did was talk about peaceful assembly and encourage people to come to Ottawa to assemble peacefully and lawfully, that's all she did," he said.

"And if that becomes, and at this point it remains criminal, it's been found to be the offense of mischief, if that's allowed to stand, then I'm very concerned about the future of freedom of expression in this country," Greenspon continued.

Lich and Barber's unprecedented legal saga was the longest-running mischief trial in the history of Canada.

Please help Tamara Lich fight back against this outrageous political prosecution!

Latest News

The Democracy Fund, a Canadian charity, is crowdfunding Tamara Lich’s legal defence and appeal after she was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest for her peaceful role in the 2022 Freedom Convoy protest. Tamara, a mom and grandma from Medicine Hat, Alberta, has already spent 49 days behind bars and remains determined to fight back with the continued support of her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon. Despite rejecting the Crown’s outrageous demand for a seven-year prison term, the court still imposed harsh conditions on Tamara’s freedom — and now she’s preparing to appeal her conviction. If you share our concern over this political prosecution, please chip in to help cover her ongoing legal costs. All donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-10-07 19:25:30 -0400 Flag
    What justice system? Canada has a LEGAL system and whatever the government wants it generally gets. Texas is looking more and more inviting to me, even with its violent weather.