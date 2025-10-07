Tamara Lich and Chris Barber's lawyers speak out after sentencing hearing

Two of the most prominent faces of the 2022 Freedom Convoy in Ottawa, Tamara Lich and Chris Barber, were sentenced today for their roles in organizing the anti-mandate protests.

Lich received an 18-month conditional sentence, with credit of 74 days time served after previously being convicted of mischief.

The first 12 months of the sentence requires her to be under house arrest, barring trips to and from court or for medical emergencies or appointments, religious service and five hours a week for shopping.

Lich can also attend her upcoming grandchild's birth.

For the remaining 3.5 months, the Freedom Convoy organizer will be forced to live under a curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., except for medical emergencies. She was also sentenced to 100 hours of community service.

Good news: no additional jail time for Tamara Lich or Chris Barber.



Bad news: onerous house arrest provisions.



The real punishment was the longest mischief trial in Canadian history.



Total political vendetta by Doug Ford’s prosecutors. https://t.co/j0CG3ktc4Y. pic.twitter.com/7Rdqh3aluH — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) October 7, 2025

Lich's co-accused, Chris Barber, also received an 18-month conditional sentence.

Speaking to the media following the hearing, Lich's lawyer Lawrence Greenspon discussed the implications of the case and sentencing.

"I am concerned that going forward, individuals who advocate peaceful assembly, and that's all that Tamara did was talk about peaceful assembly and encourage people to come to Ottawa to assemble peacefully and lawfully, that's all she did," he said.

"And if that becomes, and at this point it remains criminal, it's been found to be the offense of mischief, if that's allowed to stand, then I'm very concerned about the future of freedom of expression in this country," Greenspon continued.

Lich and Barber's unprecedented legal saga was the longest-running mischief trial in the history of Canada.