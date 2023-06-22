Tamara Lich joins The Andrew Lawton Show to discuss the Freedom Convoy, her new book, and more
'Our message throughout the whole convoy was, we don't win this with hatred and anger and division,' said Lich.
Freedom Convoy spokesperson and spiritual leader Tamara Lich recently joined The Andrew Lawton Show for an extensive interview.
The two touched on a wide range of topics including Lich's time in jail and ongoing legal battle, the beginning of the Freedom Convoy, her new book, and more.
Order your copy of Lich's new book, Hold The Line: My story from the heart of the Freedom Convoy, at www.TheConvoyBook.com.
- By Tamara Lich
BOOK ON SALE NOW
Tamara Lich, the woman at the heart of the trucker convoy speaks out in her new book "Hold The Line: My Story from the Heart of the Freedom Convoy."ORDER NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.