Tamara Lich joins The Andrew Lawton Show to discuss the Freedom Convoy, her new book, and more

'Our message throughout the whole convoy was, we don't win this with hatred and anger and division,' said Lich.

  • June 22, 2023
Freedom Convoy spokesperson and spiritual leader Tamara Lich recently joined The Andrew Lawton Show for an extensive interview.

The two touched on a wide range of topics including Lich's time in jail and ongoing legal battle, the beginning of the Freedom Convoy, her new book, and more.

