Tell the people of Iran that Canadians stand with them!

For 47 years, the people of Iran have lived under a brutal theocratic regime.

Since the Islamic Republic seized power in 1979, Iranians have been systematically denied their most basic human rights. Political dissidents are

imprisoned, tortured, and executed.

The people are silenced. Internet access is routinely shut down during periods of unrest to prevent the outside world from seeing the truth.

Women in Iran are treated as second-class citizens. They are banned from singing or dancing in public, barred from many professions, and subjected to strict morality laws.

Women have been arrested, beaten, and killed for wearing their hijab incorrectly. Young girls can be detained for how they dress. Entire families are punished for speaking out.

Meanwhile, Iranian tax dollars are siphoned off to fund terrorist groups and proxy wars across the Middle East, while ordinary Iranians often struggle to afford food, fuel, and basic necessities.

Since December, Iran has been gripped by a nationwide uprising unlike anything we've seen in decades.

Protesters have taken to the streets demanding an end to the Islamic Republic. Despite an internet blackout and brutal crackdowns by security

forces, demonstrations have continued across major cities and small towns alike.

An estimated 12,000 protesters have already lost their lives in the fight for freedom. Thousands more have been arrested, disappeared, or sentenced

to execution. Yet, many in the mainstream media have remained silent.

We will not.

Iranians have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Canadians in the freedom movement. They were there in Ottawa in 2022 at Freedom Convoy and attended freedom rallies at Queen's Park, the Ontario legislature, in Toronto for years.

They do not only fight for their homeland; they fight for the values of freedom, dignity, and human rights everywhere, including here in Canada.

Now, it is Canadians' turn to stand with Iranians.

Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has emerged as Iranian people's choice to help lead the country towards a free future. He's laid out a clear plan for a democratic transition to a secular Iran.

As Iranians chant his name in the streets and call for the return of their stolen country, their voices are being ignored, and their lives are being taken for simply demanding basic human rights.

If you believe Iranians deserve to be free from a regime that kills them without hesitation, if you believe that they deserve the same basic freedoms we

enjoy, and if you stand with the Iranian community in Canada who are desperately trying to be heard, please sign the petition at Canadians for afree

Iriran.com.

Please, share this petition. The silence of the mainstream media must be overshadowed, and we must be the voice for those who fight for freedom.