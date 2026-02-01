Telus employee terminated after shocking anti-American, antisemitic social media posts revealed

Talk about a most odious trend.

Yet another fine, upstanding citizen of our great Dominion was recently called out for making social media posts promoting the genocide of Jews while applauding those terrorists who want to carry out such an egregious mission.

Here’s the skinny: We were tipped off by our friend Leviathan that Anas Malek is the latest spewer of online venom.

Malek is (or rather, was) a Product Care Specialist with a Mobile Klinik shop in Mississauga, Ont. Mobile Klinik is a chain of cellphone stores owned by telecommunications giant Telus.

Here’s the issue: Malek has openly made numerous hateful postings on social media. This includes:

He openly calls for “Death to Jews” and asks to “Bring back Hitler.”

Malek would like to see the murder of nearly 10 million Israelis by hoping for the destruction of Israel.

Malek enjoys mocking the Iranians who died at the hands of the Islamic Regime by bizarrely claiming doctors on the ground are Jewish stereotype caricatures.

Malek states: “Jews and Israel should never be forgiven ever.”

Malek further incites others to engage in targeted assassinations towards American conservatives and wants to see America destroyed, calling the United States “The worst thing to happen to humanity.”

By the way, these postings weren’t private rants that were uncovered with some detective work. Rather, Malek wants the whole world to know that he’s anti-Jew, anti-Israel, anti-America, and pro-genocide. And he’s proud of it.

We reached out via email to the media relations department of Telus regarding Malek’s maliciousness. Here were our questions:

1. Is Telus aware of the social media postings by Mr. Malek?

2. Do these postings violate Telus’s code of conduct?

3. Does Telus have anything to state regarding those people (especially those in the Jewish community) who are alarmed by Mr. Malek’s rhetoric?

4. Given that Telus does significant business in the U.S., is your company alarmed that Mr. Malek wants to see the U.S. destroyed?

Telus promptly responded. Spokeswoman Liz Sauve had to this to say in a statement regarding Malek:

“Telus condemns antisemitism, hate speech, and any calls for violence. There is no justification for this behaviour and no tolerance for it at Telus. Following a review of social media content attributed to a former Telus team member, we have terminated their employment effective immediately. The views and actions reflected in these posts are reprehensible and fundamentally incompatible with our values, our Code of Conduct, and our commitment to the safety and dignity of all communities.”

We think this saga comes with a happy ending, at least for those who are fans of civil society. While we are pretty much free speech absolutists, there is a line. And the line is this: when you call for the death of a person or the genocide of a group of people, that’s offside.

In the aftermath, a few things spring to mind. First, the Anas Malek situation is not a one-off. Indeed, these days, Islamists going online to profess death to Jews and others while praying for the destruction of Israel and America is a common occurrence. We have previously chronicled employees with corporations ranging from Scotiabank to General Electric openly professing this hatred. It’s disturbing.

And yet, we get the entitlement. For more than two years now, we have seen the Hamasholes violently protesting in the streets of Toronto and other cities. They embrace violence and vandalism while displaying swastikas and cosplaying as Sinwar, the terrorist mastermind of October 7, 2023. And what happens to these reprobates? Nothing.

Correction: on cold days, members of the Toronto Police Service reimagine themselves as Uber Eats drivers and deliver the pro-Hamas folk coffee and Timbits. That is, of course, when the cops aren’t arresting members of the independent press for having the temerity to chronicle the vile shenanigans of the Hamasholes.

Speaking of the media, where oh where are the trained seals in the state-funded mainstream media when it comes to outing the online Islamists? It just doesn’t happen. Why would that be? Would such reporting be deemed “culturally insensitive”? Or are the identity politics not quite right? Which is to say, if Anas Malek was donning a MAGA cap and advocating violence to a visible minority group, how soon would that be heralded on the front page?

In any event, kudos to Telus for standing up to such a vile hater. As for Anas Malek, now that you are an ex-Telus employee, too bad, so sad. But as the saying goes, you are quite literally the author of your own misfortune…