Rebel News Banner Ad - Rebel News Christmas Sale

“The antibody study is largely irrelevant”: Pathologist on T cell immunity

Alberta pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson invited Rebel News into his home to discuss long term immunity and the COVID vaccines.

  • By Rebel News
  • December 13, 2021

Remove Ads

On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, COVID contrarian Alberta pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson welcomed Sheila into his home to discuss the Omicron variant, jabs for kids, and what comes next for society.

This is an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.

Alberta Coronavirus Canada COVID Vaccines Health & Medical COVID Passports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favorite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.