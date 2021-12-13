“The antibody study is largely irrelevant”: Pathologist on T cell immunity
Alberta pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson invited Rebel News into his home to discuss long term immunity and the COVID vaccines.
On the latest episode of The Gunn Show, COVID contrarian Alberta pathologist Dr. Roger Hodkinson welcomed Sheila into his home to discuss the Omicron variant, jabs for kids, and what comes next for society.
This is an excerpt from the full Gunn Show.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
Spread the Word!
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.