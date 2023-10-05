The Canadian Government funds pizza periodical

The Canadian Pizza Magazine's landing page contains a statement at the bottom indicating that the publication receives financial support from the Government of Canada.

Canadian Pizza Magazine, published by Annex Business Media, is an online industry journal promising to be the "voice of the Canadian independent pizzeria" with a self-reported circulation of just 6000.

The note at the bottom of the landing page of Canadian Pizza Magazine indicates the publication is "Funded by the Government of Canada."

It's probably the least biased publication funded by the feds.

The Trudeau government bailed out the Canadian legacy media in 2019 with $600 million in subsidies and other support.

In response to Bill C-18, an initiative by the Trudeau government that aims to compel social media platforms to compensate media companies for the use of their content, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is blocking Canadian news content for its users.

