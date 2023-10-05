The Canadian Government funds pizza periodical

Annex Business Media

Canadian Pizza Magazine, published by Annex Business Media, is an online industry journal promising to be the "voice of the Canadian independent pizzeria" with a self-reported circulation of just 6000.

The note at the bottom of the landing page of Canadian Pizza Magazine indicates the publication is "Funded by the Government of Canada."

It's probably the least biased publication funded by the feds.

1. Governments hide things by announcing them on Friday afternoons.



Last night, Trudeau announced he now requires YouTubers, livestreamers & podcasters (including those streaming on X/Twitter) to “register” with the government.



It’s part of his Internet censorship strategy. https://t.co/UQUSAU4Nng — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 30, 2023

The Trudeau government bailed out the Canadian legacy media in 2019 with $600 million in subsidies and other support.

The Toronto Star received $115,000 PER DAY in 2019 from Justin Trudeau's media bailout scam.



Remember that when they call you "angry and misguided." pic.twitter.com/Kpif7cS3dL — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 28, 2022

In response to Bill C-18, an initiative by the Trudeau government that aims to compel social media platforms to compensate media companies for the use of their content, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is blocking Canadian news content for its users.

Internet News Act Bill #C18 collapses as Google joins Facebook in confirming it will halt links. @CdnHeritage Minister @pablorodriguez had said the Canadian market was too “important to them” to retaliate. https://t.co/VQqw5Pa2Z7 #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VAuusrldek — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) June 30, 2023

