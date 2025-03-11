The Carney Files: Exposing the new globalist golden boy, Mark Carney

The fix is in. Canada’s next prime minister was just anointed behind closed doors in a questionable leadership race. Trudeau's usefulness has run its course. He's not cute anymore. The elites have moved on, and they’ve chosen their new golden boy: Mark Carney.

That’s why we’re launching TheCarneyFiles.com — your one-stop shop for everything the establishment and the legacy media don’t want you to know about the next to sit on the Liberal throne. Because while the mainstream press is polishing their puff pieces, we’re doing what they refuse to — exposing the real Mark Carney.

And trust me, there’s a lot to expose.

This isn’t just some mild-mannered banker turned politician. Carney was the man whispering in Trudeau's ear for the last five years. All those things the Liberals did to us? That was him — lockdowns; tax hikes; overspending; electric vehicle mandates.

Carney is Trudeau 2.0, but more dangerous. He’s the handpicked globalist successor to Trudeau, a man whose loyalties don’t lie with Canada, but with the unelected power brokers who pull the strings from Davos at the World Economic Forum, and the UN.

Remember? He's a self-described European, with three citizenships.

We’re talking about a man who has spent his entire career pushing the very policies that have gutted the middle class — from his time at the Bank of Canada, to his role at the Bank of England, to his non-stop advocacy for extreme carbon taxation under the guise of “climate action.”

And let’s not forget his cozy connections to some very unsavory characters. Does Ghislaine Maxwell ring a bell? Oh yeah, Carney's got tangential ties to her, too. The very same woman who helped Jeffrey Epstein run one of the most disgusting criminal operations in modern history. But good luck hearing that on CBC or CTV. They won’t touch it. Too busy protecting their next meal ticket.

And then there’s his manifesto, Values — a book that reads less like a personal philosophy and more like an instruction manual for a globalist coup.

In it, Carney lays out his plan for a so-called “moral economy,” where unelected bureaucrats, not free markets, dictate how you live, how you work, and how much you pay for basic necessities. It’s a carbon tax fever dream wrapped in Orwellian doublespeak.

But wait, there’s more. Carney has his own major conflicts of interest — the kind the legacy media would be all over if he had a Conservative label next to his name.

Let’s talk about Brookfield Asset Management. Carney was vice-chair at Brookfield, a global investment giant that made a fortune off green energy subsidies — while conveniently opposing pipelines in Canada.

But here’s the kicker: while Carney was telling Canadians that oil and gas was a dead industry, Brookfield was busy funding pipelines in the Middle East. That’s right — Carney had no problem helping bankroll fossil fuel expansion overseas while helping crush Canadian energy jobs at home.

And it doesn’t end there.

Carney also played games with Brookfield’s head office relocation timeline, shifting narratives about when and why they moved their corporate headquarters to the United States. One minute, it’s staying in Canada. The next, it’s heading south.

And yet, this is the guy who wants to dictate our economy? Who wants to tell us what industries are “moral” and which ones need to be shut down? He tells us he's about saving Canadian jobs while moving them to the U.S. The hypocrisy is astounding.

And here’s where it gets even worse — Carney is already willing to mislead Canadians to avoid accountability. He knows he can’t handle real scrutiny, so instead of answering tough questions, he simply shuts out the only people willing to ask them. Independent journalists are being barred from his events, blocked from getting credentials, and denied access to ask the real questions that the legacy media refuses to touch.

Because let’s face it — Carney doesn’t want to be challenged. He doesn’t want to be asked about his WEF loyalties, his conflicts of interest, or his blatant hypocrisy. He wants a coronation, not an election. And the establishment media? They’re more than happy to help him get one.

But here’s the thing. None of this is a secret. The information is out there, but the media refuses to touch it.

Why? Because Pierre Poilievre has promised to defund them, and they’re terrified. Terrified that Canadians might actually learn the truth about the Liberal Party’s latest Frankenstein experiment before it’s too late.

So, if you want to know who really runs this country — who’s pulling the strings, who’s writing the playbook, and who’s about to step in as Trudeau’s heir — then you won’t want to miss this campaign.

Go to TheCarneyFiles.com and join us as we pull back the curtain on the most dangerous man in Canadian politics.

Because this isn’t just about another Liberal leader. This is about the survival of Canada as we know it. And if we don’t fight back now, we might not get another chance.