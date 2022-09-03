The Democracy Fund launches lawsuit against Western University on behalf of students

Rebel News

“The Democracy Fund (TDF), together with lawyer Lisa Bildy of Libertas Law, assisted by Bruce Pardy of Rights Probe, will file a Notice of Application in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in London, Ontario, on behalf of three students objecting to the use, collection and storage of their private medical information by Western University,” reads the press release.

The Democracy Fund is a Canadian registered charity that “promotes constitutional rights through litigation and public education.” It is known for defending the constitutional rights of Canadian citizens.

Recently, Western University made the decision to reimplement COVID-19 mandates at its campus, forcing students to receive a third vaccine dose, as well as wear masks. They announced these measures after the deadline for tuition payment had passed.

Such a decision empowered hundreds of students, faculty members, family members, and more, to join forces on campus and protest the university. One first-year student told Rebel News, “[he has] had a pit in [his] stomach every day because all [he’s] thinking about is this third dose.”

Western University’s student council sided with the university’s decision by voting down a motion that would oppose the re-implemented COVID-19 measures.

This pushed students to assemble, and work with The Democracy Fund to serve Western University with a lawsuit.

“The students' legal challenge will argue that, given the resumption of normality across the province, the lack of a vaccine directive from the provincial government, the lack of any other legal enactment or authorization to collect vaccination status, and the fact that other Ontario universities are proceeding without requiring disclosure of such information, Western's collection of private health information such as COVID-19 vaccination status is 'unnecessary to the proper administration of a lawfully authorized activity' under FIPPA,” TDF says.

They also mention that they will seek a court declaration to point out that “Western's collection of private health information is unlawful and an injunction prohibiting it from doing so.”

TDF will be serving the lawsuit this upcoming week.

Watch my reaction to @WesternUSC’s decision to side with the university and not oppose their COVID mandates.



Link here ⬇️https://t.co/n4b8iIDAK5@WesternUSC, you are simply a far-left political social club. You proved all of us conservatives right.@RebelNewsOnline pic.twitter.com/Yqb7KrWlgc — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 2, 2022

“The Court has scheduled the matter to be spoken to on September 9, 2022, at which time preliminary scheduling issues will be addressed,” their press release reads. “The full hearing of the Notice of Application with arguments is expected to occur shortly thereafter on a date fixed by the Court.”