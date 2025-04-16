Anti-gun Liberals beat the confiscation war drums... again

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Two new sneaky gun bans and a radical anti-gun candidate. What do the Liberals have in store for Canada's firearms-owning community?

After ten years of failing Canadians on the public safety file, the Liberals have finally figured it out, and they know what they need to keep us safe.

You guessed it! More gun bans.

Mark Carney, with his WEF-aligned policies, is governing Canada like his personal playground. Now, he’s putting your firearms in his policy crosshairs.

They have been imposing gun bans on us since 2020, but have yet to confiscate a single firearm.

Actual criminals remain unaffected by gun control measures, while law-abiding citizens are easier to control.

It's almost like they know that it is simply for show, and that law-abiding Canadians aren't the bad guys.

GUEST: NFA President Rick Igercich on the ill-fated Liberal gun grab.