Carney’s Carbon Tax Carnival: A Fiscal Fantasy Straight from the WEF Playbook

Mark Carney isn’t running an economic platform—he’s pitching a hallucination, dressed up in banker-speak and backed by magical math.

His latest proposal is a full-throttle sprint toward fiscal disaster, promising tax cuts and record spending, all while claiming he’ll balance the budget in three years. That’s not a plan—it’s a punchline.

Let’s break it down: Carney wants to cut income taxes and hike defense and infrastructure spending, but swears he won’t slash transfers to provinces or individuals.

His trick? Pretend capital spending doesn’t count toward the budget. It’s a shell game—a creative accounting gimmick that would make Enron blush.

He’s also pledging bigger deficits to shield us from a potential Trump presidency, as if Canadians haven’t suffered enough under Trudeau’s spend-happy circus.

Carney’s answer to Trudeau’s $500-billion debt pile? Add another $100 billion and hope nobody notices. This isn’t “fiscal prudence”—it's globalist delusion.

Carney's platform sounds like it was ghostwritten by the World Economic Forum: debt-fueled dependence, class-based climate controls, and bureaucratic bloat masquerading as strategy.

The National Post called it a “plan for economic disaster.” They're being polite.

This isn’t just bad policy—it’s economic sabotage. And Canadians will be left paying the price, with fewer jobs, higher inflation, and a mountain of debt their kids can never climb out of.

Mark Carney doesn’t want to fix Canada. He wants to own it—with your tax dollars as collateral.

GUEST: Kris Sims, Alberta Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, discusses the Liberal and Conservative economic platforms.