Mark Carney Elected—Fitch Issues Credit Rating Warning, PCO Predicts Hunger Games Canada by 2040

The Liberals promised stability. What they delivered was a ticking economic time bomb.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  |   April 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Mark Carney hasn’t even settled into the Prime Minister’s Office and Canada’s economic house of cards is already wobbling.

Fitch Ratings, one of the top global credit agencies, has fired a warning shot, threatening to downgrade Canada’s coveted AAA credit rating. Why? Because Carney’s big-government, banker-backed agenda is exactly what it looks like: a fiscal time bomb dressed up in technocratic jargon.

Fitch didn’t mince words—Carney’s "spending promises may compound Canada’s fiscal challenges." Translation: the guy who helped crash the U.K. housing market is about to light the same fuse under Canada’s economy.

And just in case that wasn’t dystopian enough, a federal government report from Policy Horizons Canada—the Privy Council’s own brain trust—suggests that by 2040, the country could devolve into a class-segregated nightmare, complete with AI replacing jobs, gated communities, and even algorithm-based dating apps that sort you by income.

Canada, the sequel: The Hunger Games, Eh?

This is the Canada Carney inherited (created by advising Trudeau)—and plans to turbocharge. More debt, less mobility, and the working class left holding the bag. If you’re not rich, plugged in, and pals with Davos, you’re done.

The Liberals promised stability. What they delivered was a ticking economic time bomb.

GUEST: Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation discusses what's next for Canada. 

